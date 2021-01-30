CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Little Anker Nebula Solar Portable projector, big pictures

It's like a stack of pancakes that can play Netflix.

Anker Nebula Solar
1 of 8
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Anker Nebula Solar

The small Anker Nebula Solar is a battery-powered 1080p portable projector. Check out our review of the Anker Nebula Solar Portable or just keep scrolling for more pictures.

$520 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Autofocus
2 of 8
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Autofocus

Turn the Solar on and it automatically focuses. No zoom or lens shift, though.

$520 at Amazon
Read Full Review
About a foot
3 of 8
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

About a foot

On the bottom there's a pivoting foot that lets you angle the Solar upward for more placement options.

$520 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Battery-powered
4 of 8
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Battery-powered

Inside is a 20,000-mAh battery that's good for about 3 hours of play time.

$520 at Amazon
Read Full Review
BT
5 of 8
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

BT

You can also use the Solar as a Bluetooth speaker, though in that area and most others, Anker's own Mars II Pro is better.

$520 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Mounted
6 of 8
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Mounted

There's also a standard tripod mount, which is a nice addition.

$520 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Connections
7 of 8
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Connections

The USB-C port is for charging while you can use the other USB port to power something like a streaming stick or to recharge your phone.

$520 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Remote
8 of 8
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Remote

Not backlit, but a button takes you directly to the settings, which isn't bad. Check out our full Anker Nebula Solar Portable review for more details.

$520 at Amazon
Read Full Review

More Galleries

38 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

38 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

39 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: James Bond, Marvel and more

New movies coming out in 2021: James Bond, Marvel and more

53 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
41 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

41 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

43 Photos
James Bond movies, ranked, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

James Bond movies, ranked, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

49 Photos
The best phones to give in 2019

The best phones to give in 2019

9 Photos
CES 2021's coolest gadgets: Rollable phones, giant TVs, $16,000 bathtub and more

CES 2021's coolest gadgets: Rollable phones, giant TVs, $16,000 bathtub and more

70 Photos