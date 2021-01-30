Little Anker Nebula Solar Portable projector, big pictures

It's like a stack of pancakes that can play Netflix.
The small Anker Nebula Solar is a battery-powered 1080p portable projector. Check out our review of the Anker Nebula Solar Portable or just keep scrolling for more pictures.
Turn the Solar on and it automatically focuses. No zoom or lens shift, though.
On the bottom there's a pivoting foot that lets you angle the Solar upward for more placement options.
Inside is a 20,000-mAh battery that's good for about 3 hours of play time.
You can also use the Solar as a Bluetooth speaker, though in that area and most others, Anker's own Mars II Pro is better.
There's also a standard tripod mount, which is a nice addition.
The USB-C port is for charging while you can use the other USB port to power something like a streaming stick or to recharge your phone.
Not backlit, but a button takes you directly to the settings, which isn't bad. Check out our full Anker Nebula Solar Portable review for more details.
