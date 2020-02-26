LG's V60 ThinQ phone sees double in blue and white

CNET también está disponible en español.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

The LG V60 ThinQ is a premium phone that has 5G connectivity and works with a dual-screen accessory. Though LG has not released availability dates and prices yet, the company said that the V60 will be cheaper than the Galaxy S20.

For more info, read CNET's LG V60 hands-on.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
1
of 21

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

Compared to last year's V50, which had a 6.4-inch display, the V60 has an even larger 6.8-inch OLED display.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
2
of 21

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

Similar to the V50 and the LG G8X ThinQ from last year, the V60 works with a Dual Screen case that essentially adds a second display to the phone.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
3
of 21

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

With the double screen, you can prop it backwards like a kickstand.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
4
of 21

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

You can also display one screen as a virtual game controller that you can customize, multitask on both screens or expand certain apps across the whole thing like a tablet.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
5
of 21

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

Keep in mind though that there's still a big hinge that cuts right down the middle. It will obstruct videos and apps in expanded view.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
6
of 21

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

LG's first 5G phone, the V50, launched with an initial price of $1,152, so the fact that the V60 will be cheaper already signals that more affordable 5G phones are indeed in the making.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
7
of 21

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

The phone is very large. If you have a small grip like mine, maneuvering with one hand will be tricky.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
8
of 21

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

On the back is a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 64-megapixel standard camera.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
9
of 21

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

You can take photos with the 64-megapixel camera at full resolution, but there is also an option to shoot images in a 16-megapixel resolution that yields the same kind of closeup, crop job as a telephoto lens.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
10
of 21

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

On the back there's also a third time-of-flight camera for AR and depth-sensing applications, like selfie stickers and LG's native 3D photo effect, which is new to the V60.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
11
of 21

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

You can also capture 8K video and digitally zoom up to 10X.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
12
of 21

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

On the front is a hole-punch, 10-megapixel camera for all your selfies.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
13
of 21

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

Other hardware features include a 5,000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
14
of 21

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

Unlike most high-end phones available today, the phone still has that beloved audio port so you can plug in your wired headphones.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
15
of 21

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

Below the volume rocker is a quick access button for Google Assistant.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
16
of 21

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

Click through for more photos of the LG V60.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
17
of 21

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
18
of 21

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
19
of 21

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
20
of 21

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

As mentioned previously, there's no price yet on the V60. If it's going to be will cheaper than the Galaxy S20, that phone starts at $999 and £799 (or £899 for the 5G version in the UK). Since last year's G8X cost about $780,we anticipate the V60 would start around that price or likely higher.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
21
of 21
