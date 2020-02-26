LG's V60 ThinQ phone sees double in blue and white

The LG V60 ThinQ is a premium phone that has 5G connectivity and works with a dual-screen accessory. Though LG has not released availability dates and prices yet, the company said that the V60 will be cheaper than the Galaxy S20.
You can take photos with the 64-megapixel camera at full resolution, but there is also an option to shoot images in a 16-megapixel resolution that yields the same kind of closeup, crop job as a telephoto lens.
As mentioned previously, there's no price yet on the V60. If it's going to be will cheaper than the Galaxy S20, that phone starts at $999 and £799 (or £899 for the 5G version in the UK). Since last year's G8X cost about $780,we anticipate the V60 would start around that price or likely higher.