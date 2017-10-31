LG gas oven is gorgeous in black stainless steel

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The LG LSG4513BD is a $2,400 black stainless-steel gas range. It's 30 inches wide, which is standard for stoves.
This is a slide-in range, so it's designed to sit flush between your kitchen counters.
The cooktop features continuous grates that cover five burners. The appliance comes with a griddle designed to fit over the middle oval burner.
LG put an easy-to-read control panel on the LSG4513BD.
One of the cooking modes is a "Pizza," a function that automatically sets the oven temperature based on the type of pizza you will bake (frozen pizza with rising crust, frozen pizza with regular crust or fresh pizza).
This burner was a beast. It boiled 112 ounces of water in less than 10 minutes, which is one of the fastest boiling times we've seen on a gas stove.