LG gas oven is gorgeous in black stainless steel

LG LSG4513BD

Design

Cooktop

Control panel

Oven modes

UltraHeat burner

The LG LSG4513BD is a $2,400 black stainless-steel gas range. It's 30 inches wide, which is standard for stoves.

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
Read full review

This is a slide-in range, so it's designed to sit flush between your kitchen counters.

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
Read full review

The cooktop features continuous grates that cover five burners. The appliance comes with a griddle designed to fit over the middle oval burner.

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
Read full review

LG put an easy-to-read control panel on the LSG4513BD.

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
Read full review

One of the cooking modes is a "Pizza," a function that automatically sets the oven temperature based on the type of pizza you will bake (frozen pizza with rising crust, frozen pizza with regular crust or fresh pizza).

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
Read full review

This burner was a beast. It boiled 112 ounces of water in less than 10 minutes, which is one of the fastest boiling times we've seen on a gas stove.

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
Published:
