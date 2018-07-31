Let's discuss the $600 mega cooler that just hit crowdfunding

Worth your cold, hard cash?
The real question: Can this cooler deliver, and can the Infinite Cooler avoid the same infamy that befell the Coolest Cooler that came before it? That remains to be seen, though the campaign's creators point to their decades of combined experience in production engineering and manufacturing support in both the outdoor goods and electronics sectors. That's somewhat reassuring.
Infinite also tells us deliveries are slated to start at the end of 2018, with early bird backers receiving their coolers first and the rest of the coolers going out the following April. The campaign is also promising to provide regular updates along the way, as well as full transparency into the manufacturing process.
"[We] are absolutely committed to delivering to backers before any retail or the rest of the public have access to the product," an Infinite Cooler spokesperson adds. "[We] are very aware of the problems past campaigns have had with this and do not want to repeat that."
As with all crowdfunding campaigns, pledging your money doesn't guarantee that the creators will deliver their product on time, or at all, even. For now, Infinite's team seems committed to getting it right, but as always, caveat emptor.