Lensbaby Sol 45 brings on the blur

You can move the two effect-blades into the frame as much or as little as you want, independently of each other. The ring they're on rotates as well.
The manual blades create a more swirly bokeh when flipped all the way in, but it's hard to get anything in focus.
You're probably best off setting them to just distort the area around the subject.
The manual focus ring feels relatively precise with nice tension.
The lens has a pancake profile and is made of metal (except for the mount).
You can tilt the lens in any direction.
The focus ring moves in and out, something you might have to get used to if you typically use internal focus lenses.