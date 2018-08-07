Lensbaby Sol 45 brings on the blur

CNET también está disponible en español.

Manual blades

You can move the two effect-blades into the frame as much or as little as you want, independently of each other. The ring they're on rotates as well.

Blades

The manual blades create a more swirly bokeh when flipped all the way in, but it's hard to get anything in focus.

Just the edges

You're probably best off setting them to just distort the area around the subject.

Focus

The manual focus ring feels relatively precise with nice tension.

Compact and sturdy

The lens has a pancake profile and is made of metal (except for the mount).

Tilt

You can tilt the lens in any direction.

Focus ring

The focus ring moves in and out, something you might have to get used to if you typically use internal focus lenses.

In action

