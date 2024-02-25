Lenovo's Transparent Laptop Concept Has a Striking See-Through Look

Lenovo's transparent laptop concept
Lenovo's transparent laptop concept at Mobile World Congress 2024 lets you see directly through the screen.
A screen that's also a looking glass
The screen is made of glass and allows you to see both your display and the details from directly behind it.
How would you use this?
The idea could have use cases for designers who may be working on site at a location while seeing it through the screen.
Glass keyboard
It's still a laptop with a keyboard, but the lower panel is also just glass.
Type or draw
You can type on this keyboard, or you can use the stylus to draw on it.
A sci-fi idea in real life
Even though this iteration of the concept has the keyboard, a future version of this could be a transparent tablet like we see in superhero and science fiction movies.
Just a concept
But because of battery efficiencies, power and other developmental reasons, we're likely years away from seeing a transparent laptop truly in action.
For now a possibility
Lenovo has clarified that this is purely a proof of concept, with no details on the operating system it's running on or whether it will actually see a release.
But for now while at MWC, we can continue to look at various designs on the screen while also seeing what's directly behind it.
Keep scrolling to see more images of Lenovo's transparent laptop concept.