Lenovo's Transparent Laptop Concept Has a Striking See-Through Look

You can see right through this laptop's glass screen.

lenovo-concept-laptop-transparent-14
1 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Lenovo's transparent laptop concept

Lenovo's transparent laptop concept at Mobile World Congress 2024 lets you see directly through the screen.

lenovo-concept-laptop-transparent-01
2 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

A screen that's also a looking glass

The screen is made of glass and allows you to see both your display and the details from directly behind it.

lenovo-concept-laptop-transparent-02
3 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

How would you use this?

The idea could have use cases for designers who may be working on site at a location while seeing it through the screen.

lenovo-concept-laptop-transparent-03
4 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Glass keyboard

It's still a laptop with a keyboard, but the lower panel is also just glass.

lenovo-concept-laptop-transparent-15
5 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Type or draw

You can type on this keyboard, or you can use the stylus to draw on it.

lenovo-concept-laptop-transparent-04
6 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

A sci-fi idea in real life

Even though this iteration of the concept has the keyboard, a future version of this could be a transparent tablet like we see in superhero and science fiction movies.

lenovo-concept-laptop-transparent-05
7 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Just a concept

But because of battery efficiencies, power and other developmental reasons, we're likely years away from seeing a transparent laptop truly in action.

lenovo-concept-laptop-transparent-06
8 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

For now a possibility

Lenovo has clarified that this is purely a proof of concept, with no details on the operating system it's running on or whether it will actually see a release.

lenovo-concept-laptop-transparent-07
9 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

But for now while at MWC, we can continue to look at various designs on the screen while also seeing what's directly behind it.

lenovo-concept-laptop-transparent-08
10 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Keep scrolling to see more images of Lenovo's transparent laptop concept.

lenovo-concept-laptop-transparent-09
11 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET
lenovo-concept-laptop-transparent-10
12 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET
lenovo-concept-laptop-transparent-11
13 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET
lenovo-concept-laptop-transparent-12
14 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET
lenovo-concept-laptop-transparent-13
15 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

