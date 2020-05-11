Esto también se puede leer en español.

Lenovo's Duet Chromebook is part laptop, part Android tablet

The 10.1-inch detachable two-in-one combines premium tablet design with a snappy removable keyboard and fabric-clad kickstand cover.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet's two-piece suit

For a $280 Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook looks and feels like higher-end premium two-in-ones. 

On its own

In blue and gray, the 1-pound tablet looks good by itself. 

Ready for work and entertainment

Use the Duet with or without its keyboard. 

Snappy keyboard

The keyboard firmly snaps to the Duet with magnets and a pogo pin connector. 

Kickstand cover

The fabric cover attaches magnetically and has a sturdy built-in kickstand.

Sit up

Lean back

All together now

With the keyboard and rear cover attached, the Duet is only 18.2mm (0.71 inch) thick.

Just one port

The Duet has only a single USB-C port. It does support display output up to 1080p, so you can connect a monitor and other peripherals for a desktop experience. 

Speakers and mics

8-megapixel rear camera

2-megapixel front camera

10.1-inch touch display

16:10 aspect ratio

Chrome control

Ready to work

Ready for play

Tiny keyboard, tiny keys

While most of the keyboard is spacious enough for fast typists, the right side requires a high level of accuracy. Lenovo cut keys like the apostrophe in half -- I frequently missed it and hit Enter instead.  

Tablet time

At just a pound with the rear cover off, the Duet is comfortable to use handheld. 

Get connected

Snap right in

Clickpad action

The clickpad works well but you'll have to keep your palms from dragging. 

Typing action

The keyboard, despite the shrunken keys on the right side, is generally comfortable. It's not backlit, though. 

The cover and keyboard are included

You get both the keyboard and kickstand cover in the box. 

Entertain yourself

Aside from gaming, you've got plenty of media app support for things like Netflix and Disney Plus bingeing. 

Lenovo Duet available now

The Lenovo Duet is available now in the US starting at $280 for one with 64GB of storage and $300 with 128GB of storage

