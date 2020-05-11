Lenovo's Duet Chromebook is part laptop, part Android tablet

In blue and gray, the 1-pound tablet looks good by itself.
3
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
Ready for work and entertainment
Use the Duet with or without its keyboard.
4
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
Snappy keyboard
The keyboard firmly snaps to the Duet with magnets and a pogo pin connector.
5
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
Kickstand cover
The fabric cover attaches magnetically and has a sturdy built-in kickstand.
6
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
Sit up
7
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
Lean back
8
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
All together now
With the keyboard and rear cover attached, the Duet is only 18.2mm (0.71 inch) thick.
9
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
Just one port
The Duet has only a single USB-C port. It does support display output up to 1080p, so you can connect a monitor and other peripherals for a desktop experience.
10
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
Speakers and mics
11
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
8-megapixel rear camera
12
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
2-megapixel front camera
13
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
10.1-inch touch display
14
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
16:10 aspect ratio
15
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
Chrome control
16
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
Ready to work
17
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
Ready for play
18
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
Tiny keyboard, tiny keys
While most of the keyboard is spacious enough for fast typists, the right side requires a high level of accuracy. Lenovo cut keys like the apostrophe in half -- I frequently missed it and hit Enter instead.
19
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
Tablet time
At just a pound with the rear cover off, the Duet is comfortable to use handheld.
20
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
Get connected
21
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
Snap right in
22
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
Clickpad action
The clickpad works well but you'll have to keep your palms from dragging.
23
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
Typing action
The keyboard, despite the shrunken keys on the right side, is generally comfortable. It's not backlit, though.
24
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
The cover and keyboard are included
You get both the keyboard and kickstand cover in the box.
25
of
26
Joshua Goldman/CNET
Entertain yourself
Aside from gaming, you've got plenty of media app support for things like Netflix and Disney Plus bingeing.