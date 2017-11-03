CNET también está disponible en español.

HolidayBuyer's Guide

Smaller version

Relatively slim

Google Play Store

Hidden slot

Solid screen

Front-facing speakers

Casual browsing

Buttons

MicroSD card expansion slot

Smooth streaming

Cool and casual

Camera lens

Portrait view

In profile

The 8-inch Lenovo Tab 4 is a smaller version of the 10-inch model with very similar features.

Caption by: / Photo by: Xiomara Blanco/CNET
$140.99
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

It's not the thinnest and lightest tablet, but it doesn't feel cheap for being a budget model.

Caption by: / Photo by: Xiomara Blanco/CNET

Unlike the Fire HD tablets, the Lenovo Tab 4 has access to the Google Play Store.

Caption by: / Photo by: Xiomara Blanco/CNET

The microSD card slot is hidden behind a flap.

Caption by: / Photo by: Xiomara Blanco/CNET

The 1,280x800-pixel resolution looks better on the small table than the 10-inch model.

Caption by: / Photo by: Xiomara Blanco/CNET

There are two front-facing speakers for your listening pleasure.

Caption by: / Photo by: Xiomara Blanco/CNET

It's a good little tablet for casually surfing the web.

Caption by: / Photo by: Xiomara Blanco/CNET

The power button is textured to differentiate it from the volume rocker.

Caption by: / Photo by: Xiomara Blanco/CNET

See? I wasn't lying about the microSD card slot hiding behind the flap.

Caption by: / Photo by: Xiomara Blanco/CNET

Using the expandable storage, you can download Netflix videos for watching office if you don't have access to a Wi-Fi connection.

Caption by: / Photo by: Xiomara Blanco/CNET

The Lenovo Tab 4 is a simple tablet that's attractively priced. If you're interested in a small and affordable tablet, it's a good alternative to the Amazon Fire HD 8.

Caption by: / Photo by: Xiomara Blanco/CNET

Caption by: / Photo by: Xiomara Blanco/CNET

Caption by: / Photo by: Xiomara Blanco/CNET

Caption by: / Photo by: Xiomara Blanco/CNET
Lenovo Tab 4 (8-inch) plays it simple

Published:
