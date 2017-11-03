CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The 8-inch Lenovo Tab 4 is a smaller version of the 10-inch model with very similar features.
It's not the thinnest and lightest tablet, but it doesn't feel cheap for being a budget model.
Unlike the Fire HD tablets, the Lenovo Tab 4 has access to the Google Play Store.
The microSD card slot is hidden behind a flap.
The 1,280x800-pixel resolution looks better on the small table than the 10-inch model.
There are two front-facing speakers for your listening pleasure.
It's a good little tablet for casually surfing the web.
The power button is textured to differentiate it from the volume rocker.
See? I wasn't lying about the microSD card slot hiding behind the flap.
Using the expandable storage, you can download Netflix videos for watching office if you don't have access to a Wi-Fi connection.
The Lenovo Tab 4 is a simple tablet that's attractively priced. If you're interested in a small and affordable tablet, it's a good alternative to the Amazon Fire HD 8.