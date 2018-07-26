Lenovo Smart Display gives Google Home a helpful touchscreen

The Lenovo Smart Display combines Google Assistant with a simple touchscreen. You can ask it a question or give it a command just like you would with the Google Home smart speaker. It responds to the same wake words, "Hey Google" or "OK Google."
The Smart Display uses its screen to provide a richer experience around digital assistance. Click through for more details of Google's first smart speaker with a screen, how it compares to the similar Amazon Echo Show, and how it uses its screen to enhance your assistance.
The Lenovo Smart Display can do everything your Google Home can do. Catch up on Google Home's capabilities here. Highlights include using a voice command to control your smart home, search the web, play music, add something to your shopping list or even make a phone call.
With the Lenovo Display, you can even see your command pop up on the top of the screen as the Google Assistant processes it. If it mishears you, you'll know and can annunciate better next time.
The Lenovo Smart Display goes on sale Friday, July 27 at major US electronic retailers. We tested the 10-inch model pictured on the right, which costs $250. The 8-inch model on the left offers all of the same capabilities for $200. The only differences between the two are the screen sizes, resolutions (1,920x1,200 versus 1,280x800 pixels for the 10- and 8-inch models respectively) and the finish.