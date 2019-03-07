Leica Q2 full-frame compact cuts the clutter

CNET también está disponible en español.

Leica Q2

The Leica Q2 is a follow-up to the Q, one of my favorite compact cameras ever.

Classy packaging

Two things I never thought I'd notice about a camera box: Magnets and drawers.

Lens cap

Like the Q, the Q2 has a hefty lens cap that slides over the hood.

Battery latch

Flip the lever and the battery pops up slightly. Press the battery a touch and it pops out for removal.

Card slot cover

The new card slot has a robust-feeling metal cover that latches and unlatches by sliding it forward or backward.

Tripod mount

The SD card slot is still too close to the tripod mount. Depending upon the size of the plate, it may even be too close to the battery lever.

Left side

The ring on the lens which changes the scale to macro is a little thicker and easier to grab.

Right side

There used to be USB and HDMI connections over here. Not anymore.

Diopter dial

It's a lot easier to adjust the diopter on the Q2 because it's further away from the viewfinder, giving your fingers room to maneuver when your face is there.

Diopter dial

Once it's adjusted, push it in and it won't accidentally move.

Favorites

Leica added a customizable Favorites menu as the landing screen, an essential tweak since there's no longer a dedicated AF mode switch.

Leica Q2

Just pictures from here on.

Leica Q2

Leica Q2

Leica Q2

Leica Q2

