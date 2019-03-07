Leica Q2 full-frame compact cuts the clutter

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Leica Q2 is a follow-up to the Q, one of my favorite compact cameras ever.
Two things I never thought I'd notice about a camera box: Magnets and drawers.
Like the Q, the Q2 has a hefty lens cap that slides over the hood.
Flip the lever and the battery pops up slightly. Press the battery a touch and it pops out for removal.
The new card slot has a robust-feeling metal cover that latches and unlatches by sliding it forward or backward.
The SD card slot is still too close to the tripod mount. Depending upon the size of the plate, it may even be too close to the battery lever.
The ring on the lens which changes the scale to macro is a little thicker and easier to grab.
There used to be USB and HDMI connections over here. Not anymore.
It's a lot easier to adjust the diopter on the Q2 because it's further away from the viewfinder, giving your fingers room to maneuver when your face is there.
Once it's adjusted, push it in and it won't accidentally move.
Leica added a customizable Favorites menu as the landing screen, an essential tweak since there's no longer a dedicated AF mode switch.
Just pictures from here on.