Leica M11 digital rangefinder camera put to the test in beautiful Edinburgh

Leica's new M11 digital rangefinder camera is an interesting beast. On the one hand, it costs $8,990 (without a lens), it doesn't have auto-focus, image stabilization or video-shooting capabilities. On the other hand, it's not supposed to, instead offering pristine image quality so you can slow down and craft every element of your images.

You can read more about the camera -- and my thoughts on it as a professional photographer -- in my hands-on piece, but here's a selection of images I've taken with it around Edinburgh as part of my general testing.

All images were taken in DNG raw format and have been processed to different extents in Adobe Lightroom before being exported as JPEGs and uploaded here. They're therefore not examples of what you'd expect to see "straight out of camera" but are what I've been able to achieve in my time with it.