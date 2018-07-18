CNET también está disponible en español.
The iconic Aston Martin DB5 from James Bond film Goldfinger has been immortalised in Lego form.
We've been hands on with the latest addition to the Lego Creator series, including the car's awesome front-mounted machine guns, rear bullet screen and, of course, the ejector seat.
James Bond's DB5 is on sale now in Lego Stores for £130 in the UK, $150 in the US and varying prices across Europe.
The iconic DB5 immortalised in Lego form.
The Lego DB5 features various working features, from opening doors to top secret superspy gadgets.
Inside the car is a hidden "tracking computer".
Stuck with a troublesome passenger? Pull back on the rear bumper to open the roof...
And ping! The working ejector seat fires the bad guy out of the car.
The Lego DB5 matches the iconic silver birch paint job.
The front of the car shows off that signature Aston Martin styling.
The wheels include extendable tyre slashers for seeing off overtaking villains.
Under the bonnet is a version of the real car's straight-six engine,
Twist the exhaust pipe to pop up a rear-window bullet shield.
Even in brick form, the legendary Aston silhouette is clear.
Inside the car, the gear stick pulls back to pop out the machine guns.
The DB5 launched at London's Lego Store.
See how excited everyone is.
Various hidden features are operated by mechanisms hidden inside the car's design.
Sadly there's no minifigure included, so you'll have to make your own Lego Bond.
The boot opens to store Bond's many suits and gadgets.
Sayonara, bad guy!
The number plates rotate, just like in the movies.
James Bond first drove an Aston Martin in the 1959 novel Goldfinger.
In 1965, Sean Connery's Bond was issued with the gadget-packed DB5, and a cinematic icon was born.
The Lego DB5 was developed in partnership with both Bond producers Eon and the real-life car manufacturer Aston Martin.
Look out for signature Aston Martin features such as the chrome vent.
The DB5 is part of the Lego Creator Expert line for builders aged 16 and over.
The last thing view many bad guys will ever see: James Bond's taillights.
It's a bit blocky-looking if you view it straight on. But that's Lego for you.
Here's the pop-up bullet shield in action.