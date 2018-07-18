CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-4
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-17
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-18
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-20
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-24
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-25
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-9
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-14
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-13
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-29
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-27
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-8
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-15
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-10
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-23
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-16
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-19
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-22
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-11
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-5
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-3
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-21
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-12
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-2
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-7
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-6
  • lego-james-bond-db5-london-launch-aston-martin-28

The iconic Aston Martin DB5 from James Bond film Goldfinger has been immortalised in Lego form. 

We've been hands on with the latest addition to the Lego Creator series, including the car's awesome front-mounted machine guns, rear bullet screen and, of course, the ejector seat.

James Bond's DB5 is on sale now in Lego Stores for £130 in the UK, $150 in the US and varying prices across Europe.   

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
1
of 28

The iconic DB5 immortalised in Lego form.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
2
of 28

The Lego DB5 features various working features, from opening doors to top secret superspy gadgets.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
3
of 28

Inside the car is a hidden "tracking computer".

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
4
of 28

Stuck with a troublesome passenger? Pull back on the rear bumper to open the roof...

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
5
of 28

And ping! The working ejector seat fires the bad guy out of the car.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
6
of 28

The Lego DB5 matches the iconic silver birch paint job.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
7
of 28

The front of the car shows off that signature Aston Martin styling.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
8
of 28

The wheels include extendable tyre slashers for seeing off overtaking villains.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
9
of 28

Under the bonnet is a version of the real car's straight-six engine,

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
10
of 28

Twist the exhaust pipe to pop up a rear-window bullet shield.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
11
of 28

Even in brick form, the legendary Aston silhouette is clear.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
12
of 28

Inside the car, the gear stick pulls back to pop out the machine guns.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
13
of 28

The DB5 launched at London's Lego Store.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
14
of 28

See how excited everyone is.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
15
of 28

Various hidden features are operated by mechanisms hidden inside the car's design.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
16
of 28

Sadly there's no minifigure included, so you'll have to make your own Lego Bond.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
17
of 28

The boot opens to store Bond's many suits and gadgets.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
18
of 28

Sayonara, bad guy!

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
19
of 28

The number plates rotate, just like in the movies.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
20
of 28

James Bond first drove an Aston Martin in the 1959 novel Goldfinger.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
21
of 28

In 1965, Sean Connery's Bond was issued with the gadget-packed DB5, and a cinematic icon was born.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
22
of 28

The Lego DB5 was developed in partnership with both Bond producers Eon and the real-life car manufacturer Aston Martin.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
23
of 28

Look out for signature Aston Martin features such as the chrome vent.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
24
of 28

The DB5 is part of the Lego Creator Expert line for builders aged 16 and over.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
25
of 28

The last thing view many bad guys will ever see: James Bond's taillights.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
26
of 28

It's a bit blocky-looking if you view it straight on. But that's Lego for you.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
27
of 28

Here's the pop-up bullet shield in action.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
28
of 28
Now Reading

Hands on with the Lego Aston Martin DB5 -- and its ejector seat

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

Google hit with reported record $5 billion EU fine over Android antitrust practices

Google hit with reported record $5 billion EU fine over Android antitrust practices

by
AutoComplete: Rolls-Royce debuts its EVTOL flying car concept
1:24

AutoComplete: Rolls-Royce debuts its EVTOL flying car concept

by
I spy Lego's James Bond Aston Martin DB5 with working ejector seat

I spy Lego's James Bond Aston Martin DB5 with working ejector seat

by
China's state-owned Telecom company is now storing iCloud data

China's state-owned Telecom company is now storing iCloud data

by
Elon Musk apologises for calling Thai cave rescue diver 'pedo guy'

Elon Musk apologises for calling Thai cave rescue diver 'pedo guy'

by
Drone saves missing 65-year-old climber in the Himalayas

Drone saves missing 65-year-old climber in the Himalayas

by