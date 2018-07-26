Lego is enchanting fans of both Harry Potter and plastic bricks with a beyond-epic new Hogwarts Castle set. The 6,020-piece kit covers everything from the Chamber of Secrets to the Whomping Willow.
Here, a completed version of the new Lego Hogwarts Castle poses with a model of the castle that's part of the Warner Bros. studio tour. The photo gives a good idea of the details that went into making the Lego set.
This view of the back of the Lego Hogwarts Castle shows the endless opportunities for storylines. Everything from the Great Hall to the Chamber of Secrets can be accessed here, giving your Harry Potter microfigures plenty of room to romp and explore.
A magical (and perplexing to navigate) feature of Hogwarts is the moving staircase. Lego re-created this architectural anomaly in a way that lets you rotate the stairs to keep your microfigures on their toes as they make their way through the castle.
The Mirror of Erised is a mysterious artifact that beckons you to gaze on its shiny surface. According to Albus Dumbledore, it reflects the deepest, most desperate desire of the heart. You'll have to use your imagination to conjure what that might look like when you stare into the Lego version from the Hogwarts Castle set.
Dolores Umbridge's very particular decor scheme is on full display in this mini version of her office in Lego's new Hogwarts Castle set. The shades of pink are spot on, but you'll have to provide your own magical cat plates.
Moveable chess pieces are a highlight of this Lego version of the Chessboard Chamber, which is also known as the "human chess game." You'll need all your smarts to make it through to the Philosopher's Stone.
No magical education is complete without a study of the Defense Against the Dark Arts. Your Lego microfigures can step right into the classroom, which comes complete with a dragon skeleton. It's up to you to choose which teacher you want to lead the class. The Lego Hogwarts set comes with 27 microfigures.
Head out near the Forbidden Forest and go visit Hagrid's Hut in Lego form. Hagrid might be half-giant, but this mini-sized Lego version of his home is downright dainty. The hut is part of Lego's massive new Hogwarts set.
Most of the characters that come with Lego's huge Hogwarts Castle set are microfigures sized to fit into the model castle. The set also comes with four minifigures: Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Salazar Slytherin and Rowena Ravenclaw. It includes a buildable display stand for the figures.
A lot of Hogwarts life revolves around activities in the Great Hall. Lego's version of it includes "stained glass" windows and plenty of fire bowls along the wall. Your microfigures can catch a bite to eat at the long tables when they're not busy adventuring around Hogwarts Castle.
Don't venture too close to the whack-a-mole-obsessed branches of the Whomping Willow tree. The tree lets you expand the world around Lego's Hogwarts Castle. Yes, that's a blue Ford Anglia up in the branches.
If you've been sorted into Gryffindor, you're in luck. The house's common room is part of the Lego Hogwarts Castle set. It includes some comfy couches and is the perfect place to give your Harry Potter microfigure some down time.
Lego's Hogwarts Castle is one of the largest Lego sets ever created and it will take some time to put all 6,020 pieces into place. But the effort will be worth it for both Lego and Harry Potter fans who want to see plastic bricks transformed into something magical.