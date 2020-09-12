CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
I built the Lego Ideas Grand Piano so you don't have to. But, if you want to, you really should. It's pretty cool, and was fun to put together.
Lego's new grand piano set is a perfect addition to any music room.
It has 25 working keys, because 88 would be excessive.
Bluetooth connects your phone to the piano and plays back the sounds.
Remove the music stand to see all the internal details.
Slide the keyboard out to see the inner workings.
Gold-colored accents are a nice touch.
Dampers are activated with a working foot pedal.
It's as pretty closed as it is open.
Keep a dusting cloth handy.
The bench is adjustable with the twist of a knob.
Ready for a recital.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Lego Grand Piano is a beauty
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.