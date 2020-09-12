CNET también está disponible en español.

Lego Grand Piano is a beauty

I built the Lego Ideas Grand Piano so you don't have to. But, if you want to, you really should. It's pretty cool, and was fun to put together.

legopiano-3
1 of 11
Chris Parker/CNET

Lego's new grand piano set is a perfect addition to any music room.

legopiano-keyscu
2 of 11
Chris Parker/CNET

It has 25 working keys, because 88 would be excessive.

legopiano-phone
3 of 11
Chris Parker/CNET

Bluetooth connects your phone to the piano and plays back the sounds.

legopiano-detail2
4 of 11
Chris Parker/CNET

Remove the music stand to see all the internal details.

legopianokeyboardcu
5 of 11
Chris Parker/CNET

Slide the keyboard out to see the inner workings.

legopiano-strings
6 of 11
Chris Parker/CNET

Gold-colored accents are a nice touch.

legopiano-dampers
7 of 11
Chris Parker/CNET

Dampers are activated with a working foot pedal.

legopiano-closed
8 of 11
Chris Parker/CNET

It's as pretty closed as it is open.

legopiano-closed2
9 of 11
Chris Parker/CNET

Keep a dusting cloth handy.

legopiano-bench
10 of 11
Chris Parker/CNET

The bench is adjustable with the twist of a knob.

legopiano-2
11 of 11
Chris Parker/CNET

Ready for a recital.

