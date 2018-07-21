The Ellipse smart bike lock in action

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • lattis-ellipse-bike-lock-4841
  • lattis-ellipse-bike-lock-4830
  • lattis-ellipse-bike-lock-4829
  • lattis-ellipse-bike-lock-4844
  • lattis-ellipse-bike-lock-4842
  • lattis-ellipse-bike-lock-4845
  • dsc3641.jpg
  • dsc3606.jpg
  • lattis-ellispe-notifications
  • dsc3609.jpg
  • dsc3612.jpg
  • dsc3629.jpg

Lattis Ellipse smart bike lock

Lattis reinvented the bike lock. The Ellipse smart bike lock has no keys and uses solar power to charge.

Read the Lattis Ellipse smart bike lock review.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
1
of 12

Ellipse app

It connects to your phone via Bluetooth which allows you to lock and unlock the Ellipse.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
2
of 12

Ellipse app

The Ellipse app works on both iOS and Android phones.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
3
of 12

Ellipse keypad

The keypad on the side can be used if you don't have your phone.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
4
of 12

Ellipse smart bike is small

Getting the lock through my frame and wheel while closing it around a rack was always a challenge. Though the small size made it easy to pocket.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
5
of 12

Ellipse vs. Kryptonite

Here is the Ellipse and a yellow Kryptonite New York lock. I wish Lattis had an option for a longer shackle like Kryptonite does.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
6
of 12

Share your Ellipse with friends

You can share access to your Ellipse with friends. Sadly during my months of testing, my invited friends always ran into an error when trying to connect.

Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
7
of 12

Premium construction

It has military grade construction, including a dual-locking mechanism to secure both sides.

Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
8
of 12

Lattis Ellispe notifications

On the left is a message my friend received when the crash detection was triggered. In the middle and right, are a screenshots of the Ellipse app when it detects a crash.

Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
9
of 12

Crash and theft notifications

It can send theft alerts to your phone up to 800 feet away (around 245 meters) -- great for coffeeshops, bad for office buildings.

Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
10
of 12

Premium price

The lock costs $199 which converts to £160 and AU$270.

Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
11
of 12

Lattis Ellipse smart bike lock

Read the Lattis Ellipse smart bike lock review.

Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
12
of 12
Now Reading

The Ellipse smart bike lock in action

Up Next

All the cool new gadgets at CES 2017

Latest Stories

The Jack Ryan experience at Comic-Con will blow your mind

The Jack Ryan experience at Comic-Con will blow your mind

by
AutoComplete: Rolls-Royce debuts its EVTOL flying car concept
1:24

AutoComplete: Rolls-Royce debuts its EVTOL flying car concept

by
Apple reveals 70 new emoji for iPhone X, and iCloud has a Big Brother in China

Apple reveals 70 new emoji for iPhone X, and iCloud has a Big Brother in China

by
How to keep pests out of your home

How to keep pests out of your home

by
Samsung Galaxy Watch: Rumored specs, price and release date

Samsung Galaxy Watch: Rumored specs, price and release date

by
Comic-Con 2018: 24 hours, 5 lines, 1 plea for mercy

Comic-Con 2018: 24 hours, 5 lines, 1 plea for mercy

by