The Ellipse smart bike lock in action

Lattis reinvented the bike lock. The Ellipse smart bike lock has no keys and uses solar power to charge.
It connects to your phone via Bluetooth which allows you to lock and unlock the Ellipse.
The Ellipse app works on both iOS and Android phones.
The keypad on the side can be used if you don't have your phone.
Getting the lock through my frame and wheel while closing it around a rack was always a challenge. Though the small size made it easy to pocket.
Here is the Ellipse and a yellow Kryptonite New York lock. I wish Lattis had an option for a longer shackle like Kryptonite does.
You can share access to your Ellipse with friends. Sadly during my months of testing, my invited friends always ran into an error when trying to connect.
It has military grade construction, including a dual-locking mechanism to secure both sides.
On the left is a message my friend received when the crash detection was triggered. In the middle and right, are a screenshots of the Ellipse app when it detects a crash.
It can send theft alerts to your phone up to 800 feet away (around 245 meters) -- great for coffeeshops, bad for office buildings.
The lock costs $199 which converts to £160 and AU$270.