Laser Focus on the Epson LS11000 Laser Projector

Here's a close-up look at a high-end 4K laser projector from Epson.
The Epson Home Cinema LS11000 is a high-end 4K laser projector with excellent overall picture quality.
When you turn the projector on, the lens cover noisily slides away. While most aspects of the LS11000 feel high quality, this mechanism does not.
Ample motorized zoom and lens shift allows for a wide variety of placement and screen size options.
The LS11000's laser is rated for 20,000 hours, or over a decade of use if you watch it every night.
A blue laser creates blue light as well as supplying energy to a yellow phosphor. These are split using dichroic mirrors into red, green and the original blue. Each color reflects off its own LCD panel, which creates its part of the image. Combined, you get the full color image on screen.
Two HDMI inputs are likely all you'll need. There's also a 12-volt trigger and RS-232 if you have a home automation system.
Buttons here and on the remote let you dial in picture settings, as well as lens settings, with ease.
The big remote is backlit and has easy-to-find direct access to important features such as lens shift, laser power and more.
The LS11000's larger size allows for a quieter performance.
