CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Sesame Smart Lock

The Sesame app

Using the Sesame app

The Sesame Wi-Fi Access Point

Knock to unlock

Installation

Lock history

Included accessories

Connectivity

August is still the best

  • sesame-lock-2
    1
    of 10
  • img-1325
    2
    of 10
  • img-1324
    3
    of 10
  • sesame-lock-5
    4
    of 10
  • img-1331
    5
    of 10
  • sesame-lock-3
    6
    of 10
  • img-1329
    7
    of 10
  • sesame-lock-4
    8
    of 10
  • img-1330
    9
    of 10
  • sesame-lock-1
    10
    of 10

The Sesame Smart Lock began with a Kickstarter campaign in 2015 by startup Candy House. The lock is now available for $150, which converts to about £110 or AU$195. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET

In the Sesame app, you can view the lock's status. You can also lock and unlock the door in the app by tapping on the image of the lock. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET

Once you've tapped the image of the lock within the Sesame app, the lock will unlock and its respective animation will move to indicate the action. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET

The Sesame Wi-Fi Access Point is a $70 USB accessory. Plug the Wi-Fi Access Point into an wall plug adapter, and you'll be able to control your Sesame from anywhere you have an Internet connection. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET

The Sesame includes a knock to unlock feature for iOS devices. With the Sesame app running in the phone's background and Bluetooth connected, you can knock on your phone three times to unlock the door. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET

Installing the Sesame lock is really simple. Peel back the protective sheet on the adhesive strips and center the lock over your existing deadbolt thumb latch. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET

Within the Sesame app, you can view lock status and activity history. Each unlock and lock action is recorded in a color-coded log. You'll also see manual unlock and locks noted as well as the addition of any Wi-Fi access points. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET

The Sesame comes with a red metal plate for adhering to your door if the mounting surface isn't flat or is otherwise imperfect. It also comes with stickers so you can label the lock with locking and unlocking directions. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET

Within the Sesame app, you can view the lock's connectivity. You'll see battery life, Wi-Fi status and Bluetooth status of your lock. This is also where you can add managers or guests to your lock. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET

Overall, the Sesame Smart Lock worked well, but it falls short of August's line of smart locks in a few areas. With no direct integrations with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa or Siri and no door-sensing technology, the Sesame isn't as good a value as the August Smart Lock

Read our full review of the Sesame Smart Lock here.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
1 of 10
|

Knock to unlock your door with this retrofit smart lock

Published:
Up Next
Check out all the smart home produc...
56

Latest Stories

Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's revised $121B buyout offer

Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's revised $121B buyout offer

by
50 most useful Alexa skills

50 most useful Alexa skills

by
Cryptocurrency now you lets collect digital cards for celebrities

Cryptocurrency now you lets collect digital cards for celebrities

by
NASA spacecraft snaps images from record-breaking distance

NASA spacecraft snaps images from record-breaking distance

by
Detroit bans many Airbnb rentals, surprising hosts and the company

Detroit bans many Airbnb rentals, surprising hosts and the company

by
The Lovebox is a better gift than flowers for Valentine's Day

The Lovebox is a better gift than flowers for Valentine's Day

by