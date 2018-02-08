The Sesame includes a knock to unlock feature for iOS devices. With the Sesame app running in the phone's background and Bluetooth connected, you can knock on your phone three times to unlock the door.
Installing the Sesame lock is really simple. Peel back the protective sheet on the adhesive strips and center the lock over your existing deadbolt thumb latch.
Within the Sesame app, you can view lock status and activity history. Each unlock and lock action is recorded in a color-coded log. You'll also see manual unlock and locks noted as well as the addition of any Wi-Fi access points.
The Sesame comes with a red metal plate for adhering to your door if the mounting surface isn't flat or is otherwise imperfect. It also comes with stickers so you can label the lock with locking and unlocking directions.
Within the Sesame app, you can view the lock's connectivity. You'll see battery life, Wi-Fi status and Bluetooth status of your lock. This is also where you can add managers or guests to your lock.
Overall, the Sesame Smart Lock worked well, but it falls short of August's line of smart locks in a few areas. With no direct integrations with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa or Siri and no door-sensing technology, the Sesame isn't as good a value as the August Smart Lock.