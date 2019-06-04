See the Jurassic World Live Tour dinosaurs marching to arenas

CNET también está disponible en español.
Jurassic World LIve Tour will be a standalone storyline based on the world of the films. This show introduces "Jeanie," an all new character of the Troodon species.
Troodons are thought to be the smartest of all the dinosaurs. For the Jurassic World show she will be roughly 5 foot, 3 inches in height.
If you get tickets for up near the stage there's a chance the dinosaurs will come up and interact with you at some point, including a 16-feet high T-Rex that's currently in development (not pictured).
The T-Rex in development will also be fast, moving from the back of the stage to the front of the performance floor in about 16 seconds... and keep in mind this is in an arena.
Props and set pieces from the show were on hand to take photos with at an early preview of the show during its development.
The raptor "Blue" will be a part of the show, who is otherwise well known from the two recent Jurassic World films.
Dinoteers are able to view their surroundings through a small phone-size monitor with a live feed coming from a camera on the chin of the costume.
The movements of the dinosaurs were based on the CGI movements in the movies, and what we saw in the demo was pretty impressive.
Some of the dinosaurs will be controlled remotely while others will have a performer within.
This Gyrosphere will be fun to watch come to life on stage.
Here you can see a scale model of the traveling show, which will play on stages the size of hockey rinks. Front row seats will be right down near the action.
The stage is 140 feet long by 80 feet wide, and features a projection screen in back. The storyline is a standalone script that doesn't require familiarity with the films to be enjoyed.
Corey McCourt, project manager of all things "scenic" for the show, stands in front of demonstrations of the original creations for Jurassic World Live Tour.
The dinosaurs in the show are modeled off of the CGI dinosaurs in the movie, but had to be designed from scratch to be physically embodied.
These handmade costumes are also complete with built-in animatronics and controls.
Costumes for the cast were out on display as well.
"Dinoteers" must prove their athleticism, improv skills, and of course, puppeteering ability. Jessica Ferris and Ryan Coules of the casting team demonstrate one of the trials they put actors through.
The show will hit 65 stops across the US, bringing with it 24 film-accurate dinosaurs.