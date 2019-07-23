Joker, Harley Quinn, Batgirl: The best Comic-Con DC Universe cosplay

CNET también está disponible en español.
Let's take a look a some of the coolest DC Universe cosplay spotted at San Diego Comic-Con this year. Here's @the_joker_that_laughs, who cosplayed the evil counterpart of Batman in the multiverse.
(If you don't see a link to your handle in this gallery, feel free to reach out to me on Twitter so I can add you.)
Cosplayer @criccicricci went as Batgirl. She picked the character to match her friend and his Red Hood cosplay.
The annual Harleypalooza meet-up brings together a bunch of DC cosplayers, including tons of Harley Quinns. This was my first time at the event's photo shoot and it was an absolute blast.
This first group shot showcased Harleys and Jokers.
I loved @adrianabootie's take on a classic Harley look from the animated series.
She channeled lots of Dr. Quinn's fun personality.
@redhoidprim3 cosplayed as Red Hood. He said he had the most fun making the torso.
This genderbent Joker with a steampunk vibe comes to us thanks to the creativity of cosplayer @cknight_cosplay.
Here's a closer look at her amazing cosplay.
This is hands-down the best Supergirl I saw at the convention. Cosplay by @adventuresofsupergirl.
Cosplayer @x.marlne.x showcased a Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad with a mariachi spin.
No mariachi is complete without the proper boots.
The Arrow, Red Hood and Nightwing had a tense moment.
Cosplayer @captaineddiemullis is Dick Grayson, aka Nightwing. It took him a month and a half to make his costume. The easiest part was the gauntlet, he says.
And the best classic Harley goes to @enasnivee.
A smiley shot from the DC cosplayers.
Cosplay by @brandnewthea.
In this group shot, there's some conflict among Joker and Pudding. That happens when you have so many options.
Harley is probably remembering that one time Joker let her get caught by Batman. Although we know it's been more than once.
All the Harleys gang up on the Jokers, because love is a complicated thing.
I'm here for that long coat and contagious smile. The best rendition for Jared Leto's Joker goes to @i_started_ajoke.
Every Dr. Quinn joined the photo opp.
Check out this great match up from the movie "A League of Their Own" and animated Harley by cosplayer @erynsophia.
The princess of Themyscira was all over the convention.
These cosplayers are decided to mock the Dark Knight.
This lucky Joker forgot that Poison Ivy's kisses are kinda lethal. From left to right we have cosplayer @_linda.rose, @enigmafeldt and @Honeydee21.
Cosplay by @leon_kitty_cosplay.
Harleys on the left and other villains to the right.
Cosplayer @mariidragon gives a very interesting match-up with her Harley Quinn.
Wonder Woman decided to stop by the Harleypalooza, and got an interesting welcoming.
This isn't exactly the party Deadpool was expecting. Good thing he's wearing red.
Cosplay by @darknytestudios.
The Joker feels like golfing at very awkward moments.
The scariest Joker of the bunch goes to @theanghellicone.
I stopped by the Nerd Nite Party and spotted cosplayer @CapitalGamerDC as the Riddler, @ocean_jon as the Joker and @EricLeonardis, who talked about brain-computer interfaces and the ethics surrounding its applications to promote Brain Games, Nat Geo's new show that will premiere Dec. 1.