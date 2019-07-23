Joker, Harley Quinn, Batgirl: The best Comic-Con DC Universe cosplay

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-3
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4082
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4226
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4512
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4519
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4079
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4585
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4550
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-2
  • sdcc_2019_dc_cosplay_harleypalooza_2jo8l
  • sdcc_2019_dc_cosplay_harleypalooza_4871
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4073
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4592
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4251
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4498
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4274
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4525
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4313
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4531
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4344
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4557
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-01
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4369
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4093
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4117
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4381
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4540
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4425
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4475
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4558
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4491
  • sdcc-2019-dc-cosplay-harleypalooza-4574
  • sdcc_2019_dc_cosplay_harleypalooza_4860

The Batman who laughs

Let's take a look a some of the coolest DC Universe cosplay spotted at San Diego Comic-Con this year. Here's @the_joker_that_laughs, who cosplayed the evil counterpart of Batman in the multiverse.

(If you don't see a link to your handle in this gallery, feel free to reach out to me on Twitter so I can add you.)

Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
1
of 33

Batgirl

Cosplayer @criccicricci went as Batgirl. She picked the character to match her friend and his Red Hood cosplay. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
2
of 33

Harleypalooza

The annual Harleypalooza meet-up brings together a bunch of DC cosplayers, including tons of Harley Quinns. This was my first time at the event's photo shoot and it was an absolute blast. 

This first group shot showcased Harleys and Jokers. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
3
of 33

Dr. Quinn

I loved @adrianabootie's take on a classic Harley look from the animated series.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
4
of 33

The complete look

She channeled lots of Dr. Quinn's fun personality. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
5
of 33

Red Hood

@redhoidprim3 cosplayed as Red Hood. He said he had the most fun making the torso.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
6
of 33

Steampunk Joker

This genderbent Joker with a steampunk vibe comes to us thanks to the creativity of cosplayer @cknight_cosplay.

Published:Caption:
7
of 33

A closer look

Here's a closer look at her amazing cosplay.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
8
of 33

Supergirl

This is hands-down the best Supergirl I saw at the convention. Cosplay by @adventuresofsupergirl.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
9
of 33

Harley with a mariachi spin

Cosplayer @x.marlne.x  showcased a Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad with a mariachi spin.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
10
of 33

Boots and all

No mariachi is complete without the proper boots.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
11
of 33

A stand off!

The Arrow, Red Hood and Nightwing had a tense moment.

Cosplayer @captaineddiemullis is Dick Grayson, aka Nightwing. It took him a month and a half to make his costume. The easiest part was the gauntlet, he says. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
12
of 33

Gotta love the classics

And the best classic Harley goes to @enasnivee.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
13
of 33

Strike a pose!

A smiley shot from the DC cosplayers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
14
of 33

Wink!

Cosplay by @brandnewthea.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
15
of 33

Harley vs Joker

In this group shot, there's some conflict among Joker and Pudding. That happens when you have so many options.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
16
of 33

In love and war

Harley is probably remembering that one time Joker let her get caught by Batman. Although we know it's been more than once.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
17
of 33

Mad Harleys

All the Harleys gang up on the Jokers, because love is a complicated thing.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
18
of 33

Joker from Suicide Squad

I'm here for that long coat and contagious smile. The best rendition for  Jared Leto's Joker goes to @i_started_ajoke.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
19
of 33

Harleypalooza

Every Dr. Quinn joined the photo opp.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
20
of 33

A League of Their Own

Check out this great match up from the movie "A League of Their Own" and animated Harley by cosplayer @erynsophia.

Published:Caption:
21
of 33

Wonder Woman

The princess of Themyscira was all over the convention.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
22
of 33

Batman ears!

These cosplayers are decided to mock the Dark Knight.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
23
of 33

Deadly kisses

This lucky Joker forgot that Poison Ivy's kisses are kinda lethal. From left to right we have cosplayer @_linda.rose, @enigmafeldt and @Honeydee21.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
24
of 33

Daddy's little monster

Cosplay by @leon_kitty_cosplay.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
25
of 33

To the left!

Harleys on the left and other villains to the right.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
26
of 33

Harley meets Bonnie and Clyde

Cosplayer @mariidragon gives a very interesting match-up with her Harley Quinn.

Published:Caption:
27
of 33

Wrong place

Wonder Woman decided to stop by the Harleypalooza, and got an interesting welcoming.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
28
of 33

Dead pool? Pun intended!

This isn't exactly the party Deadpool was expecting. Good thing he's wearing red.

Don't forget to check our best Marvel cosplay gallery too.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
29
of 33

Joker goes golfing!

Cosplay by @darknytestudios.

Published:Caption:
30
of 33

Fore!

The Joker feels like golfing at very awkward moments.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
31
of 33

The butcher

The scariest Joker of the bunch goes to @theanghellicone.

Published:Caption:
32
of 33

Joker-Riddler duo with Brain Games

I stopped by the Nerd Nite Party and spotted cosplayer @CapitalGamerDC as the Riddler, @ocean_jon as the Joker and @EricLeonardis, who talked about brain-computer interfaces and the ethics surrounding its applications to promote Brain Games, Nat Geo's new show that will premiere Dec. 1.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
33
of 33
Now Reading

Joker, Harley Quinn, Batgirl: The best Comic-Con DC Universe cosplay

Up Next

All the best cosplay we've seen at Comic-Con 2019

Latest Stories

8 best phones for back to school

8 best phones for back to school

by
We are giving away complete collectible sets for SDCC 2019

We are giving away complete collectible sets for SDCC 2019

by
John McAfee has been detained, his Twitter account claims

John McAfee has been detained, his Twitter account claims

by
Department of Justice kicks off antitrust review of tech giants

Department of Justice kicks off antitrust review of tech giants

by
British MP called 'morally bankrupt' on his own Twitter feed

British MP called 'morally bankrupt' on his own Twitter feed

by