Jeremy Mayer's typewriter sculpture entitled, "Sequana." Mayer, based in Oakland, California, carefully constructs his art out of old typewriter parts.

The artist disassembles typewriters found at flea markets and garage sales, then constructs his sculptures from the parts. He uses no soldering or fusing techniques either. 

It's a retro tech style of art that impressed us enough to be featured in the fall edition of CNET Magazine.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

But, before he produces these fantastic sculptures, he first pencils ideas on the cement floor of his studio.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Mayer sources old typewriters mostly from flea markets and garage sales, but as his popularity has grown, donations from adoring fans aren't uncommon. Here's a collection of yet-to-be-used parts. 

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Partially disassembled typewriters litter his studio. Surprisingly, what  seems like just a mess of metal pieces, is really a neatly organized pile of parts from which fantastic sculptures are born.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Carefully dismantling the typewriters is tedious and time consuming, but necessary, of course.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Mayer organizes, categorizes and separates each of the parts into bins.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Mayer works on a cat sculpture in his Oakland studio.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

The Cat by Jeremy Mayer, made of course with typewriter parts.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Mayer uses no glue or soldering in his sculptures. Here's another shot of "Sequana". 

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

"Theia" (L) and "Sequana" (R) took thousands of hours to create. Mayer believes "[Art] is part of how you relate to the world and it's important to be shared with people."  Keep making things, Mr. Mayer!

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
Published:
