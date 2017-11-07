CNET también está disponible en español.
Jeremy Mayer's typewriter sculpture entitled, "Sequana." Mayer, based in Oakland, California, carefully constructs his art out of old typewriter parts.
The artist disassembles typewriters found at flea markets and garage sales, then constructs his sculptures from the parts. He uses no soldering or fusing techniques either.
It's a retro tech style of art that impressed us enough to be featured in the fall edition of CNET Magazine.
But, before he produces these fantastic sculptures, he first pencils ideas on the cement floor of his studio.
Mayer sources old typewriters mostly from flea markets and garage sales, but as his popularity has grown, donations from adoring fans aren't uncommon. Here's a collection of yet-to-be-used parts.
Partially disassembled typewriters litter his studio. Surprisingly, what seems like just a mess of metal pieces, is really a neatly organized pile of parts from which fantastic sculptures are born.
Carefully dismantling the typewriters is tedious and time consuming, but necessary, of course.
Mayer organizes, categorizes and separates each of the parts into bins.
Mayer works on a cat sculpture in his Oakland studio.
The Cat by Jeremy Mayer, made of course with typewriter parts.
Mayer uses no glue or soldering in his sculptures. Here's another shot of "Sequana".
"Theia" (L) and "Sequana" (R) took thousands of hours to create. Mayer believes "[Art] is part of how you relate to the world and it's important to be shared with people." Keep making things, Mr. Mayer!