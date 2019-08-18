Inside the historic Liberty ship SS Jeremiah O’Brien

If you stand in front of the porthole, this is the view. From the wheel, not so much. Generally speaking, though, the person manning the wheel didn't need to see out, just follow orders from the officers who could.
The three generators can create 20 kilowatts each. Only two were originally used to create power for the ship. The third was used power a coil that circled the entire ship and created a magnetic field in a technique called degaussing. This helped the ship avoid magnetic mines.
Via the National Archives, this is an unidentified Liberty ship being loaded in Boston Harbor in 1943. The O'Brien likely loaded up at a similar dock the same year before its first trans-Atlantic crossing.