Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin: See how his journey to space is taking flight

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos built a retail empire on Earth, but his heart and mind have long trended toward the stars. He's set to go along for the ride for the first Blue Origin crewed mission, which is targeting July 20 as its launch date.

Bezos is locked in a billionaires' race to space with Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson. Branson is scheduled to head to suborbital space on July 11. If it goes as planned, he will edge out Bezos.

This is a look at Blue Origin's gear and test flights as Bezos prepares to become a wealthy astronaut.