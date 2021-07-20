Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin: A journey to space takes flight

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos built a retail empire on Earth, but his heart and mind have long trended toward the stars. On July 20, he reached suborbital space on the first crewed flight of the New Shepard spacecraft from his Blue Origin venture.

Bezos was locked in a billionaires' race to space with Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson. Branson edged out his Blue Origin rival with a trip to suborbital space on July 11.

This is a look at Blue Origin's gear and test flights as Bezos finally became not just a wealthy person, but a wealthy astronaut.