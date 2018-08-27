JBL Link View combines a hefty speaker with Google Assistant smarts

The $250 JBL Link View has an 8-inch touchscreen, powerful speakers and the Google Assistant built-in so it can respond to your voice commands. Like the Lenovo Smart Display and the Amazon Echo Show before it, the Link View combines the functionality of a smart speaker with a screen for making video calls or looking up more information.
Once you're up and running, you can command the Link View with a touch or with your voice. It's great as a sous chef in particular. Scroll through recipes to find one you'd like to cook.
Once you pick one, the Link View will walk you through the ingredients and then the cooking steps one-by-one. You can even multitask while you cook and the Link View will keep your place in the recipe.