The iPhone XS Max behemoth shown from every angle

iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS compared

iPhone XS Max (left) has a 6.5-inch screen in an iPhone Plus-sized body, with all of the same features of the iPhone XS.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
1
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max Plus-sized

If the iPhone Plus models were too big for your hands, this one will be, too.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
2
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max biggest display ever

The 6.5-inch OLED display is the largest one on any iPhone ever made.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
3
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS compared

The iPhone XS and XS Max have identical cameras, processors and RAM.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
4
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS compared

The iPhone XS Max is really just a bigger phone for bigger hands and a slightly longer battery life.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
5
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max biggest display ever

Imagine an iPhone Plus model that's all screen, and that's pretty much the iPhone XS Max. Its display packs in tons of pixels (2,688x1,242).

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
6
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max notch

The notch at the top of the XS Max is the same as the X and XS.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
7
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max notch

The notch vanishes more on the larger-bodied phone, making the all-screen effect more immersive.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
8
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max no 5G

Apple didn't include 5G on the newest iPhones, but there is faster gigabit LTE than their predecessors.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
9
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max no 5G

On the test Verizon account I used, iPhone XS delivered with download speeds of 250 Mbps in New Jersey vs. 170 Mbps using the same SIM on the iPhone X.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
10
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max left side

The left edge with the ring/silent switch and the volume buttons.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
11
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max right side

On the right side is the SIM card tray and sleep/wake button.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
12
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max top

The top view reveals an antenna line on the left.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
13
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max bottom

Across the bottom from left-to-right is an antenna line, microphone, lighting port and speaker.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
14
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max gold

The gold glass back takes on different hues depending on the background and lighting. But it mostly looks beige.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
15
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS water resistance

The iPhone XS Max is rated IP68 which means it can withstand being submerged to 2 meters for up to 30 minutes.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
16
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS water resistance

Last year's iPhone X was only water resistant up to 1 meter.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
17
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max wireless charging

The glass back of the iPhone XS Max allows for wireless charging. Here it is on the Logitech Powered wireless charging stand.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
18
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max price

The other big feature for the iPhone XS Max is the price. It starts out at $1,099, £1,099 or AU$1,799 for a 64GB model.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
19
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max camera

Despite not getting entirely new camera hardware, the cameras on the XS Max are an improvement over those on last year's iPhone X.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
20
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max Smart HDR

There is Smart HDR which improves on last year's Auto HDR and it is indeed better.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
21
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max Smart HDR

The new sensor and ISP definitely made my photos look better.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
22
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max portrait lighting mode

Portrait Mode now comes with an adjustable bokeh effect, for adjusting blur after the photo's taken.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
23
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS iPhone XS Max camera

Whether you get an iPhone XS or XS Max, there is absolutely no difference in image quality.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
24
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max zoom

Like the iPhone XS, X, 8 Plus and 7 Plus, the XS Max has two times optical zoom.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
25
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max zoom

Optical zoom lets you get closer to your subject without needing to be too close.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
26
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max infinity

There are a lot of new iPhones in this photo.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
27
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max selfies

Portrait Lighting effects for selfies that digitally remove the background are improved but still hit-or-miss.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
28
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max video

Sometimes you just need to take a seat and look at the videos you record. The added HDR and extra stabilization made my more casual videos look better than I expected.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
29
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max iOS 12

The iPhone XS Max runs iOS 12 which includes the addition of Screen Time that shows which apps you use the most.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
30
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS compared Memoji

Last year, there was Animoji (left) and this year iOS 12 on the iPhone XS Max brings Memoji (right).

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
31
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max Fortnite

Fortnite on the iPhone XS Max is an experience to behold (I don't really like Fortnite).

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
32
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS gaming compared

Just how much more screen do you get for games? A lot.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
33
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max AR

Thanks to the A12 Bionic processor, AR apps and games run well.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
34
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max AR

More AR on the iPhone XS Max.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
35
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max

Is that a T-Rex on your screen? Why yes, it is.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
36
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max

The iPhone XS Max is the luxury yacht of phones. I probably won't buy one because of the price, but it's a nice ride.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
37
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone XS Max

Size comparison between the iPhone 8 Plus and XS Max.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
38
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS compared

From left to right: The iPhone 8, XS, 8 Plus and XS Max.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
39
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPad and iPhone XS Max

Size comparison between an iPad (9.7 inch) and iPhone XS Max.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
40
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

Kindle and iPhone XS Max

Size comparison between a Kindle and iPhone XS Max.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
41
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

Switch and iPhone XS Max

Size comparison between the Nintendo Switch and iPhone XS Max.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
42
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS, XS Max and Gameboy

Left to right: iPhone XS, Gameboy, iPhone XS Max.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
43
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS, XS Max and sparkling water

Left to right: iPhone XS, can of sparkling water, pepper shaker, iPhone XS Max and an old Nokia phone.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
44
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max and Galaxy Note 9

Size comparison between the iPhone XS Max and Galaxy S9 Plus.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
45
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone XS Max

The camera humps on the iPhone 8 Plus (left) and iPhone XS Max (right).

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
46
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max compared

The same photo displayed on the iPhone XS (left) and XS Max (right).

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
47
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max compared

Maps on both new iPhones.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
48
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS compared

The already-great iPhone X gets modestly better in this year's update, but picking which version to get is hard to judge without seeing the not-yet-here XR.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
49
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max compared

A CNET article, displayed on both new iPhones to compare.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
50
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple

iPhone XS Max

Check out my full in-depth review of the iPhone XS Max for more of my thoughts on this behemoth.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
51
of 51
Read Full Review
$1,099.00 at Apple
