The iPhone XS Max behemoth shown from every angle

iPhone XS Max (left) has a 6.5-inch screen in an iPhone Plus-sized body, with all of the same features of the iPhone XS.
If the iPhone Plus models were too big for your hands, this one will be, too.
The 6.5-inch OLED display is the largest one on any iPhone ever made.
The iPhone XS and XS Max have identical cameras, processors and RAM.
The iPhone XS Max is really just a bigger phone for bigger hands and a slightly longer battery life.
Imagine an iPhone Plus model that's all screen, and that's pretty much the iPhone XS Max. Its display packs in tons of pixels (2,688x1,242).
The notch at the top of the XS Max is the same as the X and XS.
The notch vanishes more on the larger-bodied phone, making the all-screen effect more immersive.
Apple didn't include 5G on the newest iPhones, but there is faster gigabit LTE than their predecessors.
On the test Verizon account I used, iPhone XS delivered with download speeds of 250 Mbps in New Jersey vs. 170 Mbps using the same SIM on the iPhone X.
The left edge with the ring/silent switch and the volume buttons.
On the right side is the SIM card tray and sleep/wake button.
The top view reveals an antenna line on the left.
Across the bottom from left-to-right is an antenna line, microphone, lighting port and speaker.
The gold glass back takes on different hues depending on the background and lighting. But it mostly looks beige.
The iPhone XS Max is rated IP68 which means it can withstand being submerged to 2 meters for up to 30 minutes.
Last year's iPhone X was only water resistant up to 1 meter.
The glass back of the iPhone XS Max allows for wireless charging. Here it is on the Logitech Powered wireless charging stand.
The other big feature for the iPhone XS Max is the price. It starts out at $1,099, £1,099 or AU$1,799 for a 64GB model.
Despite not getting entirely new camera hardware, the cameras on the XS Max are an improvement over those on last year's iPhone X.
There is Smart HDR which improves on last year's Auto HDR and it is indeed better.
The new sensor and ISP definitely made my photos look better.
Portrait Mode now comes with an adjustable bokeh effect, for adjusting blur after the photo's taken.
Whether you get an iPhone XS or XS Max, there is absolutely no difference in image quality.
Like the iPhone XS, X, 8 Plus and 7 Plus, the XS Max has two times optical zoom.
Optical zoom lets you get closer to your subject without needing to be too close.
There are a lot of new iPhones in this photo.
Portrait Lighting effects for selfies that digitally remove the background are improved but still hit-or-miss.
Sometimes you just need to take a seat and look at the videos you record. The added HDR and extra stabilization made my more casual videos look better than I expected.
The iPhone XS Max runs iOS 12 which includes the addition of Screen Time that shows which apps you use the most.
Last year, there was Animoji (left) and this year iOS 12 on the iPhone XS Max brings Memoji (right).
Fortnite on the iPhone XS Max is an experience to behold (I don't really like Fortnite).
Just how much more screen do you get for games? A lot.
Thanks to the A12 Bionic processor, AR apps and games run well.
More AR on the iPhone XS Max.
Is that a T-Rex on your screen? Why yes, it is.
The iPhone XS Max is the luxury yacht of phones. I probably won't buy one because of the price, but it's a nice ride.
Size comparison between the iPhone 8 Plus and XS Max.
From left to right: The iPhone 8, XS, 8 Plus and XS Max.
Size comparison between an iPad (9.7 inch) and iPhone XS Max.
Size comparison between a Kindle and iPhone XS Max.
Size comparison between the Nintendo Switch and iPhone XS Max.
Left to right: iPhone XS, Gameboy, iPhone XS Max.
Left to right: iPhone XS, can of sparkling water, pepper shaker, iPhone XS Max and an old Nokia phone.
Size comparison between the iPhone XS Max and Galaxy S9 Plus.
The camera humps on the iPhone 8 Plus (left) and iPhone XS Max (right).
The same photo displayed on the iPhone XS (left) and XS Max (right).
Maps on both new iPhones.
The already-great iPhone X gets modestly better in this year's update, but picking which version to get is hard to judge without seeing the not-yet-here XR.
A CNET article, displayed on both new iPhones to compare.
