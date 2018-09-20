iPhone XS draws crowds to Apple stores, even after all these years

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Apple Sydney store gets first bite

While the queues outside Australia's flagship Apple store in Sydney were down on last year (when the company celebrated the iPhone's tenth anniversary with the launch of the iPhone X), dedicated fans were still lining up to get their hands on the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4 on Friday in front of the waiting media scrum. 

1
of 19
Outside Apple Sydney

Apple store employees look down over the balcony at the queues outside (in between erupting into fits of summer camp cheering). 

2
of 19
First in line

Teddy Lee, a 20-year-old restaurant management student from South Korea was first in line for the public queue in Sydney. While he currently owns a Samsung phone, he was keen to switch to a gold iPhone XS. 

"My first smartphone was iPhone 4," he said. "Currently I'm using Samsung but I'm going to switch to iPhone because iPhone is more [of a] fit for me."

3
of 19
Four launches and counting

Mazen Kourouche, 21, is a regular at Apple's Sydney store. For the past four years, he's been at the front of the line to buy new iPhones to unbox on his YouTube channel. On Friday, he was first in the pre-order queue, waiting to pick up his iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4. He also plans to buy an iPhone XR when it goes on sale. 

"I do flip a lot of my tech," he said.

4
of 19
Namrata Singh, 37, and her friend Rohit Das, 40, are both on holiday from India. Singh, a domestic pilot based in New Delhi came to the Apple Sydney store to try her luck in the queue (after dropping her last phone in the toilet). Compared to India, Singh said Apple's Australian launch was quite a spectacle. 

"I haven't seen people queue up for Apple in India at all," she said. "So I'm quite surprised to see these queues... it's fairly fascinating."

5
of 19
Doors open

Apple staff get ready to open the doors as staff cheer inside. 

6
of 19
First in the world

Teddy Lee and Mazen Kourouche walk out of the Apple Sydney store with their new iPhones (and Apple Watch). Apple's stores on Australia's east coast are the first in the world to open their doors, making Lee and Kourouche amongst the first buyers in the world to get their hands on the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. 

7
of 19
Unboxing

Mazen Kourouche headed back into the Apple Sydney store to unbox his new iPhone. 

8
of 19
Golden touch

Apple's new gold iPhone was a big draw card for people buying in Sydney. 

9
of 19
Look at Memoji

Apple says the new iPhone XS promises to unlock 30 percent faster using Face ID. That front-facing camera can also be used to create animated Memojis. 

10
of 19
iphone-xs-sydney-10-b

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max on display in the Sydney store. 

11
of 19
Apple Watch Series 4

It wasn't just about the iPhone on Friday. The Apple Watch Series 4 (shown here with a premium Hermes band) was also on sale at Apple Sydney. 

12
of 19
Steady queues

After the excitement of the doors opening, crowds still queued to pick up their pre-orders. 

13
of 19
Walking up to buy the new iPhone

Half an hour after Apple Sydney opened its doors, customers were still steadily walking in off the street to buy the new iPhone XS. 

14
of 19
Long queues

Apple fans queued as early as 7 a.m. yesterday to be the first in the region to own the new iPhones.

15
of 19
Long queues in Singapore

Customers from around Southeast Asia queued up at the Apple Store in Singapore's Orchard Road shopping belt to get their hands on the new phone. The Singapore Apple Store is the only one in the region for now. 

16
of 19
First in Singapore

Student Daniel Lim, 23, was the first to get his hands on two 512GB iPhone XS Max. He pre-ordered and didn't have to queue overnight, waiting only an hour before he got his phones.

17
of 19
Flying in from Vietnam

25-year-old self employed Phan Minh Tuan flew in from Vietnam to get his hands on the iPhone XS Max in gold. He had been waiting in line since 5 p.m. yesterday along with five of his friends, also from Vietnam.

18
of 19
Inside the Apple Store

Apple staff welcoming walk-ins and pre-order customers in the usual style.

19
of 19
