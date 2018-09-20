iPhone XS draws crowds to Apple stores, even after all these years

While the queues outside Australia's flagship Apple store in Sydney were down on last year (when the company celebrated the iPhone's tenth anniversary with the launch of the iPhone X), dedicated fans were still lining up to get their hands on the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4 on Friday in front of the waiting media scrum.
Teddy Lee, a 20-year-old restaurant management student from South Korea was first in line for the public queue in Sydney. While he currently owns a Samsung phone, he was keen to switch to a gold iPhone XS.
"My first smartphone was iPhone 4," he said. "Currently I'm using Samsung but I'm going to switch to iPhone because iPhone is more [of a] fit for me."
Mazen Kourouche, 21, is a regular at Apple's Sydney store. For the past four years, he's been at the front of the line to buy new iPhones to unbox on his YouTube channel. On Friday, he was first in the pre-order queue, waiting to pick up his iPhone XS, iPhone XSMax and Apple Watch Series 4. He also plans to buy an iPhone XR when it goes on sale.
Namrata Singh, 37, and her friend Rohit Das, 40, are both on holiday from India. Singh, a domestic pilot based in New Delhi came to the Apple Sydney store to try her luck in the queue (after dropping her last phone in the toilet). Compared to India, Singh said Apple's Australian launch was quite a spectacle.
"I haven't seen people queue up for Apple in India at all," she said. "So I'm quite surprised to see these queues... it's fairly fascinating."
Teddy Lee and Mazen Kourouche walk out of the Apple Sydney store with their new iPhones (and Apple Watch). Apple's stores on Australia's east coast are the first in the world to open their doors, making Lee and Kourouche amongst the first buyers in the world to get their hands on the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.
Customers from around Southeast Asia queued up at the Apple Store in Singapore's Orchard Road shopping belt to get their hands on the new phone. The Singapore Apple Store is the only one in the region for now.
25-year-old self employed Phan Minh Tuan flew in from Vietnam to get his hands on the iPhone XS Max in gold. He had been waiting in line since 5 p.m. yesterday along with five of his friends, also from Vietnam.