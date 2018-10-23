The iPhone XR and its cameras promise a lot of the XS' punch. And they deliver! Here's a first test over the last week in New York. Seen here: The front-facing TrueDepth camera takes Portrait photos just like the XS does.
Wide-angle portrait shots use the single rear f1.8 lens, instead of how the XS creates portrait photos using its extra f2.4 telephoto lens. Shots end up seeming farther away at the same phone distance.
Aside from the lack of a telephoto rear lens, the rest of the iPhone XR's camera features are XS-identical. I took some shots around the office in midtown. Smart HDR is onboard, helping some shots look sharper.
This beautiful dog can't take advantage of Portrait mode, because it doesn't recognize pets. Boo. The dog still looks great... but if you want the best pet portrait photos, get an iPhone XS or a Google Pixel 3.