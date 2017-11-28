iPhone X vs. Pixel 2 photos: Are two cameras better than one?

The two lenses on the iPhone X are used for a few different tasks including optical zoom and portrait mode. By creating a depth map with both the cameras and identifying the subject, software then blurs out the background to simulate bokeh, or the shallow depth of field effect often associated with dSLRs.
The Pixel relies on digital zoom to get you closer to the subject. At a reduced magnification you can't really see much difference between this and the iPhone's shot, but if you go in closer to 100 percent magnification, detail is smudgy.