iPhone X: 20 tips and tricks to master Apple's latest phone

There is a lot to learn about using Apple's iPhone X. The lack of a home button, for starters, completely changes how you interact with the phone. Let's take a look at some of the best tips and tricks we can come up with for Apple's latest phone.
Force close an app in multitasking view with a long-press on the app cards. A small red circle will display in the top-left corner of the card; don't worry about tapping on it. Just swipe up on the card as you've done in the past -- or multiple cards if you're in a hurry -- to close apps.
The True Depth camera on the iPhone X is not only used for Face ID, but Apple also uses it to see when you're paying attention to the phone. With that information, the iPhone X will do things like silence an incoming call or alarm if you're looking at the phone.
You can turn this feature on or off in Settings > Face ID & Passcode > Attention Aware Features.
If you plan on using wireless charging, it's a good idea to avoid any cases that double as a wallet. Apple recommends not having anything in between the phone and the charging pad and specifically calls out "magnetic strips or RFID chips like those found in some credit cards" as items that can get damaged from wireless charging.