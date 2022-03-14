/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

iPhone SE (2022): See How Apple's A15 Bionic Chip Transforms the Cameras

The new SE has the body of an iPhone 8, with front and rear camera specs that are identical to the iPhone SE (2020) and the iPhone 8. But the A15 Bionic chip changes all that.

patrickholland.jpg
Patrick Holland
patrickholland.jpg

Patrick Holland

See full bio
iPhone SE 2022
1 of 29 Kevin Heinz/CNET

The iPhone SE (2022) has the body of an iPhone 8 with the tough glass and A15 Bionic chip of the iPhone 13. The A15 chip and the single 12-megapixel rear camera make the new SE capable of some great photos. Take a look.

iPhone SE (2022)
2 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

I like the way the SE captured the blue in the sky. It's not overdone.

iPhone SE (2022)
3 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

It's interesting how the new iPhone SE keeps the shadows relatively dark in photos.

iPhone SE (2022)
4 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

In good lighting, the SE can capture accurate skin tones.

iPhone SE (2022)
5 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

In this photo taken just after sunset, you can see how the SE has Deep Fusion processing to help brighten photos in medium light without losing details.

iPhone-SE-photos
6 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

In this photo of the Women's Building in San Francisco, the SE did a good job capturing the colors and details.

iPhone SE (2022)
7 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

I like how the iPhone SE was able to freeze the people walking mid-stride in this photo.

selfie-portrait-mode-se
8 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

With a 7-megapixel front-facing camera and the A15 chip, the SE can take Portrait-mode selfies.

iPhone-SE-photos
9 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

The SE doesn't have night mode, but it still did a decent job capturing this photo in a dark bar.

iPhone SE (2022)
10 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

This was taken with the sun shining into the SE's camera.

iPhone SE (2022)
11 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

I like the way the SE captured the texture of the foam on this cortado.

iPhone-SE-photos
12 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

Even without night mode, I like how the SE captured this dark street.

iPhone SE (2022)
13 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo of dumplings was taken in pretty dim lighting, but the SE handled it well.

iPhone SE (2022)
14 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

The SE nailed the highlights in these columns of fire.

iPhone SE (2022)
15 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

The SE can take decent backlit photos and still get good skin tones.

iPhone SE (2022)
16 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

The lens on the SE is the equivalent of a 28-millimeter lens on a full frame camera. It's not as wide as the main cameras on the iPhone 13 series, which have a 26-millimeter-equivalent lens.

iPhone SE (2022)
17 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

While the dynamic range on the SE is good, I still think the iPhone 12 and 13 series have a better dynamic range.

iPhone SE (2022)
18 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

I like the way the SE captured the texture of this metal grate.

iPhone SE (2022)
19 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

These next two photos are all about the colors.

iPhone SE (2022)
20 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

More colors!

iPhone SE (2022)
21 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

This was taken right after sunset. There is a bit of softness to the photo from noise reduction.

iPhone SE (2022)
22 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

The autofocus on the SE is good. It was able to get a fast moving bubble in focus.

iPhone SE (2022)
23 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

One of the biggest downsides to the SE's camera is zoom. In this photo, I zoomed in all the way, and the results weren't great.

iPhone SE
24 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

The next three photos compare images of Mission High School. Each is taken with a different phone camera. This one is from the SE.

mission-high-school-pixel-5a-with-5g
25 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

This is from the Google Pixel 5A with 5G.

iPhone 12 Mini
26 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

This is from the iPhone 12 Mini.

iPhone SE
27 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

These next three photos compare images of loaves of bread from Tartine Bakery, This photo is from the SE.

Google Pixel 5A with 5G
28 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Google Pixel 5A with 5G.

bread-loaves-12-mini
29 of 29 Patrick Holland/CNET

This is from the iPhone 12 Mini.

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
2023 Acura Integra Is a Sharply Styled Hatchback

More Galleries

2023 Acura Integra Is a Sharply Styled Hatchback

74 Photos
2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

68 Photos
The Mazda CX-60 Looks Kinda Weird, Debuts New Chassis and Engines

More Galleries

The Mazda CX-60 Looks Kinda Weird, Debuts New Chassis and Engines

43 Photos
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Dances in the Snow

More Galleries

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Dances in the Snow

44 Photos
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Keeps Things Older-School

More Galleries

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Keeps Things Older-School

27 Photos
Check Out How Porsche and Pixar Are Creating a Modern Sally Carrera 911

More Galleries

Check Out How Porsche and Pixar Are Creating a Modern Sally Carrera 911

25 Photos