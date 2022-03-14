iPhone SE (2022): See How Apple's A15 Bionic Chip Transforms the Cameras

The new SE has the body of an iPhone 8, with front and rear camera specs that are identical to the iPhone SE (2020) and the iPhone 8. But the A15 Bionic chip changes all that.
The iPhone SE (2022) has the body of an iPhone 8 with the tough glass and A15 Bionic chip of the iPhone 13. The A15 chip and the single 12-megapixel rear camera make the new SE capable of some great photos. Take a look.
I like the way the SE captured the blue in the sky. It's not overdone.
It's interesting how the new iPhone SE keeps the shadows relatively dark in photos.
In good lighting, the SE can capture accurate skin tones.
In this photo taken just after sunset, you can see how the SE has Deep Fusion processing to help brighten photos in medium light without losing details.
In this photo of the Women's Building in San Francisco, the SE did a good job capturing the colors and details.
I like how the iPhone SE was able to freeze the people walking mid-stride in this photo.
With a 7-megapixel front-facing camera and the A15 chip, the SE can take Portrait-mode selfies.
The SE doesn't have night mode, but it still did a decent job capturing this photo in a dark bar.
This was taken with the sun shining into the SE's camera.
I like the way the SE captured the texture of the foam on this cortado.
Even without night mode, I like how the SE captured this dark street.
This photo of dumplings was taken in pretty dim lighting, but the SE handled it well.
The SE nailed the highlights in these columns of fire.
The SE can take decent backlit photos and still get good skin tones.
The lens on the SE is the equivalent of a 28-millimeter lens on a full frame camera. It's not as wide as the main cameras on the iPhone 13 series, which have a 26-millimeter-equivalent lens.
While the dynamic range on the SE is good, I still think the iPhone 12 and 13 series have a better dynamic range.
I like the way the SE captured the texture of this metal grate.
These next two photos are all about the colors.
More colors!
This was taken right after sunset. There is a bit of softness to the photo from noise reduction.
The autofocus on the SE is good. It was able to get a fast moving bubble in focus.
One of the biggest downsides to the SE's camera is zoom. In this photo, I zoomed in all the way, and the results weren't great.
The next three photos compare images of Mission High School. Each is taken with a different phone camera. This one is from the SE.
This is from the Google Pixel 5A with 5G.
This is from the iPhone 12 Mini.
These next three photos compare images of loaves of bread from Tartine Bakery, This photo is from the SE.
This photo is from the Google Pixel 5A with 5G.
This is from the iPhone 12 Mini.