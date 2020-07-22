CNET también está disponible en español.

And the iPhone photography award goes to...

Images captured by this year's winning shutterbugs -- both amateur and professional -- make up a stunning array of work.

00-poty-grandprize-dimpy-bhalotia
1 of 24
Dimpy Bhalotia/IPPAWARDS

Winners of the 2020 iPhone Photography Awards captured images from around the world that make up a stunning array of work. From Arizona landscapes to Moroccan mosques and the waters of India, the photographs -- taken by both amateurs and professionals -- were shot on a wide array of Apple device, ranging from the iPhone 4 to the iPhone X.

Here's the Grand Prize photographer of the year winning image taken by Dimpy Bhalotia.

01-poty-1st-artsiom-baryshau
2 of 24
Artsiom Baryshau/IPPAWARDS

The first place photographer of the year winning image was taken by Artsiom Baryshau on an iPhone 6. 

02-poty-2nd-geli-zhao
3 of 24
Geli Zhao/IPPAWARDS

The second place photographer of the year winning image was taken by Geli Zhao from the Wuhou District, Chengdu, Sichuan, China.

03-poty-3rd-saif-hussain
4 of 24
Saif Hussain/IPPAWARDS

The third place photographer of the year winning image was taken by Saif Hussain of Baghdad.

04-1st-abstract-tu-odnu
5 of 24
To Odnu/IPPAWARDS

The first place winner in the Abstract category was taken by To Odnu on an iPhone 6s.

07-1st-animals-xiaojun-zhang
6 of 24
Xiaojun Zhang/IPPAWARDS

The first place image in the Animals category was taken by Xiaojun Zhang.

10-1st-architecture-haiyin-lin
7 of 24
Haiyin Lin/IPPAWARDS

The first place image in the Architecture category was shot by Haiyin Lin on an iPhone 6 Plus and processed using the VSCO LV03 preset.

13-1st-children-ekaterina-varzar
8 of 24
Ekaterina Varzar/IPPAWARDS

The first place image in the Children category was shot by Ekaterina Varzar on an iPhone 6.

16-1st-floral-peiquan-li
9 of 24
Peiquan Li/IPPAWARDS

The first place image in the Floral category by Peiquan Li was shot on an iPhone 8 Plus in Guangdong Province, China.

19-1st-landscape-liu-dan
10 of 24
Dan Liu/IPPAWARDS

The first place image in the Landscape category by Dan Liu was taken along The Wave Trail in Kanab, Arizona.

22-1st-lifestyle-audrey-blake
11 of 24
Audrey Blake/IPPAWARDS

The first place image in the Lifestyle category was shot by Audrey Blake on an iPhone X.

25-1st-nature-lisi-li
12 of 24
Lisi Li/IPPAWARDS

The first place image in the Nature category was shot by Lisi Li on an iPhone 7 Plus.

28-1st-news-events-fernando-merlo
13 of 24
Fernando Merlo/IPPAWARDS

The first place image in the News and Events category was shot by Fernando Merlo on an iPhone X.

31-1st-other-danielle-moir
14 of 24
Danielle Moir/IPPAWARDS

The first place image in the Other category was shot by Danielle Moir at Westhampton Beach in New York.

34-1st-panorama-bojan-pacadziev
15 of 24
Bojan Pacadziev/IPPAWARDS

The first place image in the Panorama category was shot by Bojan Pacadziev on an iPhone 8.

37-1st-people-omar-lucas
16 of 24
Omar Lucas/IPPAWARDS

The first place image in the People category was shot by Omar Lucas using an iPhone 4.

40-1st-portrait-mona-jumaan
17 of 24
Mona Jumaan/IPPAWARDS

The first place image in the Portrait category was shot by Mona Jumaan using an iPhone XR in Telouet, Morocco.

43-1st-series-dan-liu1
18 of 24
Dan Liu/IPPAWARDS

This is one the images taken by the first place winner of the Series category. It was shot by Dan Liu using an iPhone 11 Pro Max in Mindat, Myanmar.

43-1st-series-dan-liu2
19 of 24
Dan Liu/IPPAWARDS

This is another image taken by the first place winner of the Series category, Dan Liu.

43-1st-series-dan-liu3
20 of 24
Dan Liu/IPPAWARDS

This is a third image taken by the first place winner of the Series category, Dan Liu.

46-1st-still-life-joao-cabaco
21 of 24
Joao Cabaco/IPPAWARDS

The first place image in the Still Life category was shot by Joao Cabaco using an iPhone XR in Tomar, Portugal.

49-1st-sunset-leo-chan
22 of 24
Leo Chan/IPPAWARDS

The first place image in the Sunset category was shot by Leo Chan on an iPhone 11 Pro.

52-1st-travel-kristian-cruz
23 of 24
Kristian Cruz/IPPAWARDS

The first place image in the Travel category was shot by Kristian Cruz on an iPhone X in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India.

55-1st-trees-glenn-homann
24 of 24
Glenn Homann/IPPAWARDS

The first place image in the Trees category was shot by Glenn Homann on an iPhone 11 Pro.

