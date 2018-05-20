Virtual reality
Faster, better Face ID
USB Type-C connectivity and charging
Include fast charger in box
More iCloud storage for less money
3D Touch features that are actually useful
Faster processor, improved 3D graphics
Larger screen
Touch ID behind the screen
Shatterproof screen
Better cameras
Significantly better battery life
Features the iPhone will never have, but we wish it would
Return of the headphone jack
All the iPhone 2018 news and rumors
WWDC, Apple's big developers conference, starts on June 4. It's certain to give us our first look at iOS 12, and maybe even the iPhone SE 2, the rumored refresh of Apple's entry-level handset.
But the real 2018 iPhones -- the successor to 2017's iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus -- will hit in early September, assuming Apple follows its traditional release schedule. That's than 4 months from now.
For last year's 10th anniversary of Apple's hugely influential device, we got the totally new -- and totally expensive -- iPhone X, with its edge-to-edge OLED display, distinctive top center notch and Face ID instead of a familiar Touch ID fingerprint home button. Apple also launched two more-traditional handset upgrades, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, so consumers not ready to jump to the high price and radical redesign of the X still had a more familiar option.
For 2018, though, it looks as if Apple may be going all-in on Face ID. The rumor mill -- started by influential analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and corroborated by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman -- pegs two larger-screen models on deck: a 6.5-inch OLED and a 6.1-inch LCD handset. The latter might strip a few features -- such as 3D Touch and the dual rear camera -- to come in at a price point lower than the current iPhone X.
That smartphone, meanwhile, may be "discontinued" and replaced with a refreshed 2018 model, too.
Whether Apple eventually unveils two or three new iPhones come September -- and no matter what they're called -- there are plenty of features we'd like to see in the new models. Here are our top priorities -- along with our guess on the likelihood of each one being implemented in the top-end model.
This story was originally published March 5, 2018, and is being updated periodically.