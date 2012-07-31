CNET también está disponible en español.

IntoNow finds your show immediately

The content you get is specific to the show

Capit lets you share your sense of humor

Add your captions

Check the Capit gallery for ideas

View what's popular

Just like Shazam for audio, after only a few seconds, IntoNow can identify what you're watching.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
Content pulled in from Yahoo! sites gives you information that's truly useful while you watch.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
Scroll at the top to find the image you want to use.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
When you find the right image, you can captions of your own.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
Already, several people have made their own captions for several shows.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
Check the Popular tab to see which shows users of the app are watching and interacting with most.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
IntoNow makes your "second screen" worth watching

Updated:
