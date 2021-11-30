International Space Station shines in glamour shots from SpaceX Crew Dragon

The ISS poses for some new portraits taken from the viewpoint of a Crew Dragon spacecraft headed back to Earth.
Early in November 2021, four astronauts returned home from the International Space Station on board the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour. The Crew-2 mission included European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who used his photography skills to capture stunning new views of the ISS.
The ISS stands out against the darkness of space in this image from November 2021.
The International Space Station is made up a of series of modules that are used for science experiments, spacecraft docking, and areas for the crew.
This close-up of the ISS from early November 2021 gives a good view of some of the station's solar panels. The sets of darker-brown panels are roll-out solar arrays that were added to boost the station's power.
This view of the ISS shows a peeled-back section of the station's radiator system. It's an old bit of damage that doesn't affect the station's operations.
The International Space Station's radiators are on show in a photo snapped from a SpaceX Crew Dragon during the return of the Crew-2 mission to Earth.
The ISS is a truly international project, featuring components from the US, Russia, Japan, Canada and Europe.
The International Space Station sparkles in a glorious photo taken by ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet on his way home to Earth in November 2021 as part of the SpaceX Crew-2 mission.
Fluffy white clouds provide an elegant backdrop for a new image of the International Space Station, taken in early November 2021.