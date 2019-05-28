Intel's stunning Twin Rivers and Honeycomb Glacier concept laptops

CNET también está disponible en español.
At Computex 2019, Intel showed off two concept laptops. The first, a thin-and-light concept, was Twin Rivers.
Here's Twin Rivers in cookbook mode.
And here's why they call it cookbook mode...
The second display has an onscreen keyboard, but you can use a physical bluetooth keyboard for sessions involving extensive typing. (Like writing a story from the Computex show floor, for instance.)
Here's Honeycomb Glacier. It's a deliciously-titled gaming laptop concept.
The top display is 17.3-inches, the bottom 12.3-inches.
The most impressive feature is eye tracking. You can have up to three windows on the bottom display. A mid-screen camera knows what window you're looking at, whether it's on the top or bottom display, and puts you in command of that window.
In the background here is Asus' ZenBook Pro Duo, which is similar to Glacier Honeycomb but without the ergonomic lift.
We'll get laptops like Twin Rivers on the market within one or two years, Intel said. A Honeycomb Glaicer-style gaming rig wasn't given any dating indication.