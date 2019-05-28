Intel's stunning Twin Rivers and Honeycomb Glacier concept laptops

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • img-20190529-114451
  • img-20190529-114502
  • img-20190529-112613
  • img-20190529-114728
  • img-20190529-115345
  • img-20190529-115600
  • img-20190529-115218
  • img-20190529-115345
  • mvimg-20190529-114339

At Computex 2019, Intel showed off two concept laptops. The first, a thin-and-light concept, was Twin Rivers.

more info
Caption:Photo:Daniel Van Boom/CNET
1
of 9

Here's Twin Rivers in cookbook mode. 

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Van Boom/CNET
2
of 9

And here's why they call it cookbook mode...

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Van Boom/CNET
3
of 9

The second display has an onscreen keyboard, but you can use a physical bluetooth keyboard for sessions involving extensive typing. (Like writing a story from the Computex show floor, for instance.) 

Read the article
more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Van Boom/CNET
4
of 9

Here's Honeycomb Glacier. It's a deliciously-titled gaming laptop concept. 

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Van Boom/CNET
5
of 9

The top display is 17.3-inches, the bottom 12.3-inches. 

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Van Boom/CNET
6
of 9

The most impressive feature is eye tracking. You can have up to three windows on the bottom display. A mid-screen camera knows what window you're looking at, whether it's on the top or bottom display, and puts you in command of that window. 

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Van Boom/CNET
7
of 9

In the background here is Asus' ZenBook Pro Duo, which is similar to Glacier Honeycomb but without the ergonomic lift. 

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Van Boom/CNET
8
of 9

We'll get laptops like Twin Rivers on the market within one or two years, Intel said. A Honeycomb Glaicer-style gaming rig wasn't given any dating indication. 

more info
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Van Boom/CNET
9
of 9
Now Reading

Intel's stunning Twin Rivers and Honeycomb Glacier concept laptops

Up Next

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo doubles down on screens

Latest Stories

Intel's beautiful dual-screen concepts show what laptops could be in 2 years

Intel's beautiful dual-screen concepts show what laptops could be in 2 years

by
Enter for your chance to win* an unlocked LG G8 ThinQ phone

Enter for your chance to win* an unlocked LG G8 ThinQ phone

by
Pokemon press conference: All the big announcements and Twitter reactions

Pokemon press conference: All the big announcements and Twitter reactions

by
Death Stranding: What we know about Hideo Kojima's mind-melting next game

Death Stranding: What we know about Hideo Kojima's mind-melting next game

by
Pokemon Sleep is Pokemon GO but for sleeping

Pokemon Sleep is Pokemon GO but for sleeping

by