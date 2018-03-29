Up close with the Intel Hades Canyon

A basic PC setup (mouse, keyboard, monitor, ethernet, power) barely uses those ports. So what are they all for? Intel says this sucker can drive six simultaneous 4K monitors if you want. And those twin Thunderbolt 3 ports, well... might I suggest an external graphics card?
That also goes for the three status LEDs and the power button LED on the front. There's a whole configurator so you can set them to any color you like, have them breathe or strobe or flash in time with network or hard drive activity.
You can even set them to do something different when the system's in sleep mode.