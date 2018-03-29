Up close with the Intel Hades Canyon

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Would you believe this tiny box is a full-fledged gaming PC? It's the Intel Hades Canyon NUC, a $1,000 barebone box with a powerful Intel CPU and integrated AMD graphics. 

Note: A "barebone" box means you need to provide and install your own memory, storage, and a copy of Windows.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

It's powerful enough to drive a VR headset like the Oculus Rift... and has the front-mounted HDMI and USB ports to make that easy, too.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Feast your eyes on all those sockets. Two of everything you need. 

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Or four, when we're talking USB 3.0. There's also two more USB 3.0 ports up front, and headers for four more USB ports inside the box itself.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

A basic PC setup (mouse, keyboard, monitor, ethernet, power) barely uses those ports. So what are they all for? Intel says this sucker can drive six simultaneous 4K monitors if you want. And those twin Thunderbolt 3 ports, well... might I suggest an external graphics card

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Yes, there's a glowing skull on top. But you can turn it off, or change the colors.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

That also goes for the three status LEDs and the power button LED on the front. There's a whole configurator so you can set them to any color you like, have them breathe or strobe or flash in time with network or hard drive activity.

You can even set them to do something different when the system's in sleep mode.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Here's what the Hades Canyon looks like powered off. 

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

One last peek at the Intel Hades Canyon NUC.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
