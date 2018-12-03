Instant Pot Smart WiFi lets you pressure cook from your phone

CNET también está disponible en español.

Instant Pot Smart WiFi

The Instant Pot Smart WiFi sends mobile notifications when cooking is complete, and you can see the status of your food from anywhere through the Instant Pot app.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
1
of 6
Instant Pot Smart WiFi

The new $150 (£117, AU$206) Instant Pot Smart WiFi is the most high-tech model yet. 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
2
of 6
Instant Pot Smart WiFi

The pressure release valve is on top, like with all other Instant Pot multicookers.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
3
of 6
Instant Pot Smart WiFi

The chili we made in the Instant Pot came out tasty, but still required us to saute the beef before letting the Instant Pot take over for the rest of the recipe.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
4
of 6
Instant Pot Smart WiFi

While the Wi-Fi feature is nice, it really doesn't make the Instant Pot any easier to use.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
5
of 6
Instant Pot Smart WiFi

Getting notifications to a phone is a luxury that comes with this Instant Pot, but if you can live without that, other Instant Pot models will cook just as well for less money.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
6
of 6
