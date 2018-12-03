Instant Pot Smart WiFi lets you pressure cook from your phone

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Instant Pot Smart WiFi sends mobile notifications when cooking is complete, and you can see the status of your food from anywhere through the Instant Pot app.
The new $150 (£117, AU$206) Instant Pot Smart WiFi is the most high-tech model yet.
The pressure release valve is on top, like with all other Instant Pot multicookers.
The chili we made in the Instant Pot came out tasty, but still required us to saute the beef before letting the Instant Pot take over for the rest of the recipe.
While the Wi-Fi feature is nice, it really doesn't make the Instant Pot any easier to use.
Getting notifications to a phone is a luxury that comes with this Instant Pot, but if you can live without that, other Instant Pot models will cook just as well for less money.