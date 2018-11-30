Instant Pot dishes up Wi-Fi for remote cooking control

The Instant Pot Smart WiFi includes the programs and functions of the popular Duo series multicookers. Buttons for beans, chili, meat, rice, yogurt and cake are all there. You'll also get saute, pressure cook, steam and slow cook options.
Like other Instant Pot models, the Instant Pot Smart WiFi includes two options for releasing pressure. A natural release slowly lets pressure out, preserving the shape and texture of your dish. For more liquid dishes, venting the pressure manually is a quick way to wrap up your cooking.
The one issue with Instant Pot's pretty stainless steel inserts is the stickiness. Cooking rice means you'll also need to soak the insert afterward to remove some burnt-on grains. It's easy enough, but something to consider when other brands offer a nonstick option.
Brisket was the most disappointing of the dishes we tested. Instant Pot suggests 20-25 minutes for a 1-pound brisket, and 70 minutes wasn't enough to get our 2-pound cut tender enough to be truly tasty.