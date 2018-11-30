Instant Pot dishes up Wi-Fi for remote cooking control

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • 00100lportrait-00100-burst20181129165716957-cover-01
  • 00100lportrait-00100-burst20181129165649077-cover-01
  • img-20181129-165812-01
  • 00100lportrait-00100-burst20181129165657888-cover-01
  • img-20181129-165757-01
  • 00100lportrait-00100-burst20181128141644397-cover-2
  • 00100lportrait-00100-burst20181128145104883-cover-2
  • 00000img-00000-burst20181127145858023-cover
  • 00100lportrait-00100-burst20181127132645670-cover-2
  • img-20181129-152006-01

Instant Pot Smart WiFi

Instant Pot's latest model comes with Wi-Fi connectivity to control your multicooker remotely. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
1
of 10
$90.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Familiar looks

The Instant Pot Smart WiFi includes the programs and functions of the popular Duo series multicookers. Buttons for beans, chili, meat, rice, yogurt and cake are all there. You'll also get saute, pressure cook, steam and slow cook options.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
2
of 10
$90.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Water level markers

This Instant Pot model includes a half marker and max marker for adding foods and liquids in your recipes. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
3
of 10
$90.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Venting pressure

Like other Instant Pot models, the Instant Pot Smart WiFi includes two options for releasing pressure. A natural release slowly lets pressure out, preserving the shape and texture of your dish. For more liquid dishes, venting the pressure manually is a quick way to wrap up your cooking. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
4
of 10
$90.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Stainless steel still reigns supreme

The one issue with Instant Pot's pretty stainless steel inserts is the stickiness. Cooking rice means you'll also need to soak the insert afterward to remove some burnt-on grains. It's easy enough, but something to consider when other brands offer a nonstick option. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
5
of 10
$90.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Test dishes: Black beans

We cooked 1 pound of dry, unsoaked black beans using Instant Pot's beans program. The results were tasty and flavorful but a little on the mushy side.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
6
of 10
$90.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Test dishes: Seared steak

We seared a NY strip steak and a ribeye in the Instant Pot Smart WiFi using the sear function. The sear wasn't perfect, but it covered most of the steaks' surfaces and had a nice crust.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
7
of 10
$90.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Test dishes: Long grain white rice

We cooked 1 cup of long-grain white rice in one cup of water using the Instant Pot Smart WiFi's rice program. The resulting rice was fluffy, just a little sticky and cooked just right. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
8
of 10
$90.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Test dishes: Brisket

Brisket was the most disappointing of the dishes we tested. Instant Pot suggests 20-25 minutes for a 1-pound brisket, and 70 minutes wasn't enough to get our 2-pound cut tender enough to be truly tasty. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
9
of 10
$90.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Test dishes: Chili

We tested out Instant Pot's beef and black bean chili recipe from the Instant Pot app. We had red beans on hand and skipped the green chilis, but the dish was tasty nonetheless. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
10
of 10
$90.00 at Amazon Read Full Review
Now Reading

Instant Pot dishes up Wi-Fi for remote cooking control

Up Next

Here's everything that works with Google Home and Home Mini

Latest Stories

How to DIY a digital holiday picture frame with an Echo Show or Google Home Hub

How to DIY a digital holiday picture frame with an Echo Show or Google Home Hub

by
Win* a smart hub, a sous vide cooker and a copper cookware set for the holidays

Win* a smart hub, a sous vide cooker and a copper cookware set for the holidays

by
Faraday Future's fight against investor Evergrande not going well, report says

Faraday Future's fight against investor Evergrande not going well, report says

by
How to keep your house warm this winter

How to keep your house warm this winter

by
Mazda studying a rotary with Skyactiv-X technology

Mazda studying a rotary with Skyactiv-X technology

by