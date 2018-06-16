Inside the workshop where Game of Thrones swords are made

Natalia Lee is an armourer and sword designer on movies and TV shows including Game of Thrones and the forthcoming Amazon series Jack Ryan. Game of Thrones takes her around the world building, maintaining and transporting lethal kit from daggers and swords to crossbows and even giant trebuchet siege weapons.
Take a look inside her workshop to see the creative process that goes into iconic weaponry such as the fan favourite sword Heartsbane.
Different versions of each weapon must be built. "Hero" models might be made of real metal so they look good in close-ups, but the team must also 3D-print identical soft versions to safely execute action scenes.