Inside the Smithsonian's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center

From biplanes to spacecraft, here's a look at some of the most important aircraft from a century of flight.

udvar-hazy-center-1-of-52
1 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Technically, the Udvar-Hazy Center is an annex to the legendary Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC. But this is not just a place for overflow exhibits. It's an incredible, huge museum in its own right, housing some of the most wonderful air and spacecraft in history. Join me for a look around.

For more about this museum, and the historic planes within, check out: Soar to the skies and beyond at the Smithsonian's Udvar-Hazy Center.

udvar-hazy-center-2-of-52
2 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

In flight

It's always a good sign when a museum takes advantage of three dimensions. Here is a hanging Vought F4U Corsair.

udvar-hazy-center-3-of-52
3 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Hangar

The majority of the collection is housed in one enormous long hangar.

udvar-hazy-center-5-of-52
4 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Oblique

Studies showed NASA's Oblique Wing Research Aircraft had potential for impressive performance at high speed. A larger, piloted version was built as well.

udvar-hazy-center-6-of-52
5 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Not a PBY

Though at first glance this is a PBY Catalina, it's actually a Sikorsky JRS-1. This example survived the attack on Pearl Harbor. Later that day these unarmed aircraft were sent to search for the Japanese fleet.

udvar-hazy-center-7-of-52
6 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Historic blue

This F/A-18C Hornet flew combat missions in both Iraq wars and in Afghanistan. It then flew with the Navy's Blue Angels flight demonstration squad. 

udvar-hazy-center-8-of-52
7 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Tomcat

The huge F-14 Tomcat has a timeless beauty. This specific F-14 was one of the two US aircraft involved in an air battle with Libyan MiG-23s over the Mediterranean Sea in 1989.

udvar-hazy-center-9-of-52
8 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

First X

This is the first X-35, later modified to test the STOVL, or short take-off and vertical landing fan engine.

udvar-hazy-center-31-of-52
9 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Up and (quickly) away

This aircraft was also the first ever to achieve a short take off, fly at supersonic speed, then land vertically, all in the same flight.  

udvar-hazy-center-10-of-52
10 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Last Crusader

This Vought RF-8 Crusader was the last operational F-8 in the US Navy. It was in service from 1959 until 1987 and has more flight hours (7,475 to be exact, including 200 in combat) than any other F-8.

udvar-hazy-center-12-of-52
11 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Phantom

The museum's F-4 Phantom II logged more than 5,000 hours of flight time during its 15 years of service, including 1,300 carrier landings on both the USS Independence and the USS Saratoga.

udvar-hazy-center-13-of-52
12 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Fast fish

Over 6,000 MiG-21 Fishbeds were built. Many are still in service with air forces around the world. This example's history is a bit of a mystery. Before the museum it was on display at nearby Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, DC.

udvar-hazy-center-18-of-52
13 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Clear Sky Storm

This is the only remaining Aichi M6A Seiran, or "Clear Sky Storm." It's a Japanese floatplane designed for transport and launch from a submarine, ostensibly to attack the US mainland during WWII. 

The YouTube channel Mustard has an excellent video about submarine aircraft carriers.

udvar-hazy-center-17-of-52
14 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Arrow

The first of three incredibly rare German aircraft at the museum is the Dornier Do 335 "Arrow", a twin-engine heavy fighter. It was Germany's fastest propeller aircraft of World War II, with a top speed of 474 mph. Only 37 were made before the war ended.

udvar-hazy-center-19-of-52
15 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

First jet bomber

This is the only surviving Arado Ar 234, the world's first operational jet bomber. It was largely used for reconnaissance. 

udvar-hazy-center-44-of-52
16 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Rarities

The large aircraft in the middle is the only fully restored Heinkel He 219 Uhu night fighter. It was extremely advanced for its time, with radar, ejection seats and more. Fewer than 300 were made.

At the bottom is a Focke-Wulf Fw 190, which was shipped to the US after the war for study, and preserved at the museum since the late 1940s. 

udvar-hazy-center-20-of-52
17 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Trimotor

This Junkers Ju 52 was built in Spain in 1951 and donated to this museum by Lufthansa.

udvar-hazy-center-22-of-52
18 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Not a toy. Seriously.

The SA-2A Sky Baby, hand-built by Ray Stits at his home in California. It actually flew at air shows in 1952.

udvar-hazy-center-23-of-52
19 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Rutan's flyer

Burt Rutan's Voyager is the first plane to fly around the world nonstop without refueling. It took nine days to make the trip in 1986, covering 26,366 miles, at an average speed of just 116 mph. The airframe only weighs 939 pounds when empty. And with the engines, it still weighs less than a modern Mazda Miata. It remains an amazing piece of engineering more than 35 years later.

udvar-hazy-center-24-of-52
20 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Connie

This Lockheed Super Constellation (or "Connie") served with the Air Force and Air National Guard for 22 years. 

udvar-hazy-center-26-of-52
21 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Rocket Komet

The Messerschmitt Me 163 Komet was a late-war rocket-powered interceptor. It was extremely fast, at least until its very limited fuel ran out. This example is one of five brought over from Germany after World War II for testing.

udvar-hazy-center-15-of-52
22 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Blackbird

The Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird is unmistakable.

udvar-hazy-center-28-of-52
23 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

(Highest) speed machine

The huge Pratt & Whitney J58 engines let the SR-71 cruise at Mach 3.2, or more than 2,200 mph.

udvar-hazy-center-25-of-52
24 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Burners

The engines were designed to run with afterburners always running. This was actually most efficient at Mach 3 cruise.

udvar-hazy-center-29-of-52
25 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Record setter

This specific SR-71 flew from Los Angeles to New York in 1 hour, 4 minutes, averaging 2,124 mph, a record. There's no word on how many spooked dogs and humans were startled by the sonic boom.

udvar-hazy-center-32-of-52
26 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Black Widow and a Gekko

Up top is the odd (but cool!) looking Northrop P-61C Black Widow. Designed to hunt enemy aircraft at night, this example was used for cold weather and other scientific testing for the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, the precursor to NASA.

At the bottom is the only surviving Nakajima J1N1-S Gekko escort fighter.

udvar-hazy-center-33-of-52
27 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

The most famous B-29

B-29s are on display in a handful of museums, but this isn't just any B-29.

udvar-hazy-center-34-of-52
28 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Enola Gay

This is the Enola Gay, the B-29 that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945. 

udvar-hazy-center-35-of-52
29 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Little Boy

The Little Boy bomb created an explosion equal to 15 kilotons of TNT, and killed between 90,000 and 146,000 people.

udvar-hazy-center-45-of-52
30 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Fat Man

The Enola Gay flew as a weather reconnaissance aircraft for the second bomb drop, nicknamed Fat Man, over Nagasaki on Aug. 9.

udvar-hazy-center-46-of-52
31 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Post war

After the war, the Army Air Force flew the Enola Gay during the top-secret Operation Crossroads atomic test program, though it didn't drop any weapons.

After sitting in various storage facilities for the next four decades, an extensive restoration project began in the mid-1980s. It took nearly 20 years to complete.

udvar-hazy-center-47-of-52
32 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Tester

This Lockheed P-38 Lightning was used for a variety of testing and training exercises. It was even flown by America's top WWII flying ace, Richard Bong.

udvar-hazy-center-48-of-52
33 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Dash 80

For an aircraft that revolutionized commercial air travel, the Dash 80, aka the 367-80, is remarkably small. You may know it by the name of its eventual production version, the Boeing 707.

udvar-hazy-center-21-of-52
34 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Proto 707

Even after the 707 entered service, the Dash 80 continued on for over a decade as a testbed for aircraft and engine technologies. This is, inarguably, one of the most important, or at least influential, aircraft in any museum anywhere.

udvar-hazy-center-36-of-52
35 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Foxtrot Alpha

Concorde F-BVFA, aka Foxtrot Alpha, wears its original Air France livery. It was the airline's second Concorde (the first was destroyed in a 2000 crash at Paris), and opened service from Paris to New York, Washington and Rio de Janeiro.

You can't go inside, but CNET had toured Concordes in Seattle, New York, Paris and Bristol, UK. There's also one at the Technik Museum Sinsheim in Germany next to its Russian counterpart, the Tupolev Tu-144.

udvar-hazy-center-37-of-52
36 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Restoration

In the museum's restoration area they're hard at work on a B-25, an Incom-FreiTek T-70 X-wing fighter (!) and other aircraft.

udvar-hazy-center-39-of-52
37 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Workhorse

The Space Shuttle Discovery orbiter first launched into orbit on Aug. 30, 1984. It flew 39 flights over 27 years, the most of any spacecraft.

udvar-hazy-center-41-of-52
38 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

3 of 5

Discovery was the third Shuttle built, not including the atmospheric testbed Enterprise. It also was the first to be retired, being the oldest surviving Shuttle at the time.

udvar-hazy-center-42-of-52
39 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Huge

So many photos and videos of the Shuttles are from long distance that it's hard to tell how big they really are. They're indeed enormous, but wouldn't look out of place, size-wise, next to most modern airliners.

udvar-hazy-center-43-of-52
40 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Main engines

The orbiter's main engines were liquid-fueled, drawing liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen from the big orange external tank.

udvar-hazy-center-40-of-52
41 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

2 on 7

The Gemini VII capsule carried astronauts Jim Lovell and Frank Borman into orbit in 1965. It's remarkable how small these early spacecraft were. Only 19 years separated this and the Discovery's first flight.

udvar-hazy-center-49-of-52
42 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Endurance

The Excalibur III is a North American P-51C converted for long-distance racing. Piloted by Charles Blair, it holds several records.

udvar-hazy-center-51-of-52
43 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Spad

This is an original Spad XVI. Built in 1918 it was flown by Gen. William Mitchell, who is considered the father of the US Air Force. The B-25 Mitchell, as seen earlier in the restoration room, is named in his honor.

udvar-hazy-center-52-of-52
44 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

N-H9

This is the only surviving Curtiss N-9H floatplane.

udvar-hazy-center-50-of-52
45 of 45 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Udvar-Hazy

Easily one of the most impressive air museums in the world, the Udvar-Hazy Center is a must-see for any aircraft aficionados. It's next to Washington Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Virginia.

For more about the museum, and our tour, check out: Soar to the skies and beyond at the Smithsonian's Udvar-Hazy Center.

