The Survival Condo

In the middle of Kansas, surrounded by fields, the Survival Condo is offering the world's rich and powerful a way to ride out the apocalypse in style. The Survival Condo might not look like much from the outside, but this high-tech compound offers deluxe living quarters on par with high-end apartments across the world. Plus, there's a pool, climbing wall and cinema, so you'll never be bored.