In the middle of Kansas, surrounded by fields, the Survival Condo is offering the world's rich and powerful a way to ride out the apocalypse in style. The Survival Condo might not look like much from the outside, but this high-tech compound offers deluxe living quarters on par with high-end apartments across the world. Plus, there's a pool, climbing wall and cinema, so you'll never be bored.
The Condo was built into the shell of an Atlas Missile Silo, which was itself built during the early 1960s. Engineered to survive the launch of a nuclear missile (with nine-foot-thick walls of steel-reinforced concrete), these silos housed the United States' nuclear arsenal during the Cold War. The silo in Kansas was reinforced with additional concrete before it was fitted out with all the mod cons guests enjoy today.
An elevator features a light-up map of the Condo's layout, spread across 15 floors and extending 200 feet underground. At the top, above ground and set into the hill outside, a dome houses communal facilities including a pet park, arcade, swimming pool and climbing wall. Underneath are the mechanical level, medical bay and food stores, with luxury living quarters spread across the next seven floors. At the bottom, four floors house a classroom and library, cinema and bar and a gym.
Perhaps the most staggering part of the Survival Condo is the full-sized pool, which features a system that automatically refills and sterilizes the water. Of course, the water slide adds a final touch.
On the residential levels, full-floor and half-floor units give residents all the conveniences of a modern condo, buried multiple floors underground. The kitchens feature brand-new appliances and fully automated light and heat, controlled by touch panels.
TVs throughout the living quarters give a view of the outside world (thanks to the external security cameras). Condo owner Larry Hall says the illusion of a view would be vital for maintaining mental health.
But inside, the silo is virtually unchanged from its original structure. Hall and his team built new concrete floors to separate the silo into different stories, with a new steel staircase to connect them all.