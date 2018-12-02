Inside the French submarine Espadon and base Saint-Nazaire

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • espadon-submarine-62
  • espadon-submarine-63
  • espadon-submarine-19
  • espadon-submarine-65
  • espadon-submarine-20
  • espadon-submarine-21
  • espadon-submarine-22
  • espadon-submarine-23
  • espadon-submarine-64
  • espadon-submarine-24
  • espadon-submarine-10
  • espadon-submarine-11
  • espadon-submarine-12
  • espadon-submarine-13
  • espadon-submarine-14
  • espadon-submarine-15
  • espadon-submarine-16
  • espadon-submarine-18
  • espadon-submarine-17
  • espadon-submarine-25
  • espadon-submarine-61
  • espadon-submarine-58
  • espadon-submarine-26
  • espadon-submarine-46
  • espadon-submarine-60
  • espadon-submarine-27
  • espadon-submarine-28
  • espadon-submarine-29
  • espadon-submarine-32
  • espadon-submarine-31
  • espadon-submarine-33
  • espadon-submarine-34
  • espadon-submarine-35
  • espadon-submarine-36
  • espadon-submarine-37
  • espadon-submarine-38
  • espadon-submarine-39
  • espadon-submarine-40
  • espadon-submarine-41
  • espadon-submarine-44
  • espadon-submarine-42
  • espadon-submarine-43
  • espadon-submarine-45
  • espadon-submarine-47
  • espadon-submarine-48
  • espadon-submarine-49
  • espadon-submarine-50
  • espadon-submarine-51
  • espadon-submarine-52
  • espadon-submarine-53
  • espadon-submarine-54
  • espadon-submarine-55
  • espadon-submarine-56
  • espadon-submarine-10-2
  • espadon-submarine-59
  • espadon-submarine-57

Saint-Nazaire

The massive hulk of the Saint-Nazaire submarine base. Inside are several museums, and across the basin is the submarine Espadon

For the story behind this base and this tour, check out Silent steel and a concrete castle.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
1
of 56

Pens

There are 14 pens total. Some are regular docks, some are dry (docks).

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
2
of 56

Roof

The roof is 26 feet (8 meters) tall with four layers of reinforced concrete, granite, more concrete, and steel. They wanted it impenetrable to aircraft, and given the shape it's still in, after 13 aerial bombing attacks and 70-plus years that goal seems to have been achieved. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
3
of 56

Ville-Port

For decades, the pens and the area around it were either vacant, or just for industrial use. Now the area is well developed, renamed Ville-Port, and there's a cafe, a night club, the museums, and across the street, a mall with restaurants and shops.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
4
of 56

Interior walls

Well, something has to support that massive ceiling and its huge reinforced concrete walls that divide the different pens.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
5
of 56

Parking for giants

It's sort of like a parking garage, except for monster trucks and giants. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
6
of 56

Docks

Today, many of the docks have found new use as... well, docks again. Best-protected rescue craft on Earth.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
7
of 56

Steel reinforced

Bridges get you across several of the docks that aren't in use. The whole facility takes up 39,000 square meters, or 419,793 square feet.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
8
of 56

Heavy

It required nearly half a million cubic meters of concrete (~16,900,000 cubic feet).   

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
9
of 56

What the...

After making my way through a dark and narrow passage between two pens, I exited to this in shock. A massive cruise liner! It took me a moment to realize it was a trick of lighting and mirrors, and was just a small segment. Inside is a separate exhibition called Escal'Atlantic about the many incredible ships of this type built in Saint-Nazaire. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
10
of 56

Roof

Now essentially a public park, with ramp access to the shops across the street, the roof of the base would have been covered in anti-aircraft batteries during the war.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
11
of 56

Unique

Today, especially in the hot, still summer air during my visit, it's an eerie and unique space filled with strange and eye-catching photo opportunities.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
12
of 56

Rays

The spaces in the concrete let in light at strange angles.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
13
of 56

Future passages

The wet concrete makes for an interesting canvas.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
14
of 56

Diagonals

Being in the shadows for a bit was a welcome respite from the sun. Many of the "roof-above-the-roof" slabs were added later in the war to help protect from ever-more-powerful Allied bombs.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
15
of 56

Concrete view

Walkways allow easy access to most of the roof. There are several art installations to discover as you explore.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
16
of 56

Tower

The tower, which I'm standing atop for this photo, has a commanding view of the building and basin. It was built well after the pens themselves.   

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
17
of 56

Dome

Though looking somewhat like it has been here all along, the radar dome is actually from Berlin's Tempelhof airport and was installed here in 2007. It houses special exhibitions. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
18
of 56

Fortified lock

Across the Bassin de St Nazaire is what looks like a single sub pen, but is actually a fortified lock.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
19
of 56

Serious garage

Built later in the war to protect submarines as they transited from the estuary to the basin and sub pens. Right now it's home to a submarine, and it's where we're headed next.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
20
of 56

Base sous-marine

A better look at the sheer size of this thing. 300 meters long, or nearly 1,000 feet.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
21
of 56

Labor

It took Organisation Todt a little over a year to finish the pens. It's likely at least some, if not all, of the builders were forced labor. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
22
of 56

Empty lock

Repairs to the old lock between the Bassin de St Nazaire and the Loire estuary. I just found it interesting to see one completely empty of water. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
23
of 56

Locked view

Inside the fortified lock, looking into the Bassin de St Nazaire and the sub pens. There's a road through the lock, and a narrow sidewalk. On the other side of the road is...

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
24
of 56

Espadon

The Espadon entered service in 1960, after being launched two years earlier.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
25
of 56

Sea ice

She, and her sister ship Marsouin, were the first French submarines to sail under Arctic pack ice, north of 70-degrees latitude.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
26
of 56

Service

She spent over 34,000 hours submerged, and traveled over 360,500 nautical miles in her 25 years of service.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
27
of 56

Speed in silence

Submerged, the Espadon could get up to 33 km/h, or 21 mph.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
28
of 56

Looking forward

The stairs, like on most museum submarines, were added to help visitors get on board. The crew would enter via a ladder. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
29
of 56

Changing use

Originally the Espadon had two rear torpedo tubes. These were removed in the mid-'60s and replaced with a chamber for combat divers to enter and exit the sub while underwater.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
30
of 56

Hot bunks

The mechanics and electricians slept back here. 18 men in 12 bunks. Most subs of this era had hot bunking.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
31
of 56

Electrics

The two electric motors put out 5,000 horsepower.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
32
of 56

Engine room

A serious bulkhead headed into the engine room.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
33
of 56

Motor control

Stations to control, among other things, the electrics and electric motors.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
34
of 56

Engine control

Dials and controls for the diesel engines. The original two-stroke seven-cylinder diesels were so loud and ran so hot, it was hazardous for the crew.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
35
of 56

Ear protection

That drinking fountain is original. The temp in here with the engines running could get between 113 and 176 degrees Fahrenheit, or 45 to 80 Celsius. They'd also wear full antinoise helmets.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
36
of 56

New diesels

Not surprisingly, those engines got replaced only a few years after launch. Three new SEMT Pielstick 12 PA4-185 V12 diesels were installed, each producing around 952 hp each. They'd need to run every 5 days for roughly 5 hours to keep the batteries charged.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
37
of 56

Galley

Submarines are known as having the best food in the fleet. So does that make the food on a French submarine the best military food on Earth?

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
38
of 56

Ops

The layout on the Espadon is a bit different from most subs I've toured. There's less of a feeling of "this is ops" as much as it's "here's a bunch of equipment with benches in a hallway." 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
39
of 56

Into the sail

Very few submarines that you can tour have ladders, especially in the middle of the sub. (Health and safety concerns.) But while in the Espadon's ops you can climb up a few rungs to have a look in the sail. The big tube houses one of two periscopes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
40
of 56

Sonar

Sonar and acoustic telemetry machines. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
41
of 56

Plot a course

Plotting table, with radar gear on the right.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
42
of 56

Conn

The next compartment is the control room. The two men tasked with driving the sub are facing perpendicular to the direction of travel. Not unique, but a bit odd.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
43
of 56

Rank has privileges

As you'd expect, officers get a bit more space to relax when off duty. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
44
of 56

Officer's cabin

Their own bunks, too. Mirror cameo by my camera.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
45
of 56

Long cabins

The Espadon has much longer compartments than most subs I've been on. More bunks for the crew here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
46
of 56

First mates

The "Chambre des Premiers Maîtres" which roughly translates as the cabin for the first mates.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
47
of 56

Memorabilia

The majority of the crew slept and lived in in these long compartments. Here with some items and uniforms from the crew. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
48
of 56

Sailors

64 crew total: 7 officers, 32 petty officers, 25 quartermasters and sailors.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
49
of 56

Torpedo bay

Though it lost two in its refit, the Espadon still had six torpedo tubes in the bow. Another rack to store torpedoes would have been on the other side.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
50
of 56

F17

For most of its service, the Espadon carried the F17 torpedo, which could be controlled by wire or set for autonomous acoustical homing. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
51
of 56

Orange you glad it's inside?

I hate sodium vapor lamps.   

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
52
of 56

Silent beauty

The Espadon is a great tour, but the best, probably in the world, is a bit farther north. The Redoutable is the only ballistic missile submarine you can tour, and we did a few years ago.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
53
of 56

The Greatest Raid of All

The port of Saint-Nazaire was the location of what's called The Greatest Raid of All, a daring and flat-out incredible attack by the British on the only drydock outside of Germany large enough to repair the Tirpitz and Bismark battleships. The entrance to the Normandie dock, as it's called, is on the left here (it was filled with water during my visit, so not much to photograph). The mid and rear of the the destroyer HMS Campbeltown would have been visible in the center of the frame had this photo been taken that next morning. On the far right is Old Mole jetty, the planned escape route. 

Jeremy Clarkson, of Top Gear and Grand Tour fame, made an excellent BBC documentary about it. Definitely worth watching.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
54
of 56

Art

From the roof of the fortified lock, you can see the art installation called Suite de Triangles, by Felice Varini. This is the only location where they all line up in a row like this. Some triangles, on the other side of the port, look heavily distorted from any other viewpoint. The top of one triangle could be on a completely different building. You can get an idea what it looks like in the Google Maps overview or this short video.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
55
of 56

Sous marin Espadon

If you're fascinated by WWII history, a tour of western France is a must. The sub pens here for sure, with the Espadon as an added bonus, but of course the beaches of Normandy, with the Redoutable as an added bonus. 

The tour of the sub is 10 euros ($11USD/£8.50/AU$15.50), but there are other tours in the area, including Airbus, the shipyards and more, but most require booking well ahead of time.

Check out French naval and art meet in silent steel and a concrete castle for the more about the base and this amazing submarine.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
56
of 56
Now Reading

Inside the French submarine Espadon and base Saint-Nazaire

Up Next

Meet the US Navy's new $13 billion aircraft carrier

Latest Stories

Watch Google CEO testify before Congress on Dec. 5

Watch Google CEO testify before Congress on Dec. 5

by
Win* a smart hub, a sous vide cooker and a copper cookware set for the holidays

Win* a smart hub, a sous vide cooker and a copper cookware set for the holidays

by
Wearables get serious about heart rate

Wearables get serious about heart rate

by
Relics of the silent service

Relics of the silent service

by
Everything we know -- and think we know -- about the Samsung Galaxy S10

Everything we know -- and think we know -- about the Samsung Galaxy S10

by