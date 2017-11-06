Inside the 'dark kitchens' shaking up London food delivery

CNET también está disponible en español.
Takeout delivery company Deliveroo has set up "dark kitchens" around London called Editions. Established restaurants take over pods, kit them out and prepare food that's picked up by drivers and shipped out to surrounding residential areas.
It allows the restaurants to serve an entirely separate customer base from those who come to eat at their sit-down outlets.
Deliveroo provides restaurants with containers rent free in sites around London.
We visited the Deliveroo Editions site in Camberwell in the south of the capital.
Joe Moore started Crust Bros as a street food stall after learning how to make pizza in the kitchens of Rome and Naples.
Crust Bros expanded to serve the London takeout market with the help of Deliveroo Editions.
Off the strength of its success, Moore has also now opened a bricks-and-mortar restaurant in the center of London.
Orders come in via the Deliveroo app every evening.
And these guys prep the pizzas before Deliveroo drivers come to pick them up.
Each Editions site hosts several restauants.
There are five different restaurants on Camberwell's Editions site.
And each restaurant brings its own menu and equipment into the mix -- whether that be pizza ovens or tandoors.
Motu is a delivery-only brand set up by the same people who run hugely successful and popular London restaurants Gymkhana and Hoppers.
Motu puts its food in specially created boxes in order give customers a sense of the brand when their food arrives.
It's then up to Deliveroo drivers to deliver it.
Like Uber drivers, Deliveroo's riders are gig economy workers who can work as much or little as they like.
Some riders also work for rival delivery service UberEats.