Inside the 'dark kitchens' shaking up London food delivery

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide

Deliveroo Editions

Pods for cooking in

Foodie artwork

A Camberwell scene

Crust Bros pizza oven

Mozzarella

Prep station

Deliveroo app

#PizzaKing

No, it's not a diner

An array of pods

Tandoor

Motu kitchen

Motu box

Moped with delivery box

Deliveroo rider

Rider at rest

  • katie-roadtrip-restaurants-deliveroo-5
    1
    of 17
  • katie-roadtrip-restaurants-deliveroo-17
    2
    of 17
  • katie-roadtrip-restaurants-deliveroo-6
    3
    of 17
  • katie-roadtrip-restaurants-deliveroo-20
    4
    of 17
  • katie-roadtrip-restaurants-deliveroo-10
    5
    of 17
  • katie-roadtrip-restaurants-deliveroo-9
    6
    of 17
  • katie-roadtrip-restaurants-deliveroo-7
    7
    of 17
  • katie-roadtrip-restaurants-deliveroo-8
    8
    of 17
  • katie-roadtrip-restaurants-deliveroo-11
    9
    of 17
  • katie-roadtrip-restaurants-deliveroo-19
    10
    of 17
  • katie-roadtrip-restaurants-deliveroo
    11
    of 17
  • katie-roadtrip-restaurants-deliveroo-14
    12
    of 17
  • katie-roadtrip-restaurants-deliveroo-13
    13
    of 17
  • katie-roadtrip-restaurants-deliveroo-15
    14
    of 17
  • katie-roadtrip-restaurants-deliveroo-22
    15
    of 17
  • katie-roadtrip-restaurants-deliveroo-21
    16
    of 17
  • katie-roadtrip-restaurants-deliveroo-23
    17
    of 17

Takeout delivery company Deliveroo has set up "dark kitchens" around London called Editions. Established restaurants take over pods, kit them out and prepare food that's picked up by drivers and shipped out to surrounding residential areas.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It allows the restaurants to serve an entirely separate customer base from those who come to eat at their sit-down outlets.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Deliveroo provides restaurants with containers rent free in sites around London.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

We visited the Deliveroo Editions site in Camberwell in the south of the capital.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Joe Moore started Crust Bros as a street food stall after learning how to make pizza in the kitchens of Rome and Naples.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Crust Bros expanded to serve the London takeout market with the help of Deliveroo Editions. 

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Off the strength of its success, Moore has also now opened a bricks-and-mortar restaurant in the center of London.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Orders come in via the Deliveroo app every evening.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

And these guys prep the pizzas before Deliveroo drivers come to pick them up.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Each Editions site hosts several restauants.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

There are five different restaurants on Camberwell's Editions site.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

And each restaurant brings its own menu and equipment into the mix -- whether that be pizza ovens or tandoors.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Motu is a delivery-only brand set up by the same people who run hugely successful and popular London restaurants Gymkhana and Hoppers.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Motu puts its food in specially created boxes in order give customers a sense of the brand when their food arrives.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It's then up to Deliveroo drivers to deliver it.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Like Uber drivers, Deliveroo's riders are gig economy workers who can work as much or little as they like.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Some riders also work for rival delivery service UberEats.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET
1 of 17
|

Inside the 'dark kitchens' shaking up London food delivery

Published:
Up Next
Best iPhone X cases
42

Latest Stories

Google Assistant comes to Sony TVs

Google Assistant comes to Sony TVs

by
Meet the concept artist bringing Marvel from page to screen

Meet the concept artist bringing Marvel from page to screen

by
No driver required: Waymo's fleet goes fully autonomous

No driver required: Waymo's fleet goes fully autonomous

by
Get a 2-pack of digital tire gauges for $14

Get a 2-pack of digital tire gauges for $14

by
Hawking tries hard -- and fails -- to be optimistic about AI

Hawking tries hard -- and fails -- to be optimistic about AI

by
Amazon Fire TV Stick Basic Edition aims to take over the world

Amazon Fire TV Stick Basic Edition aims to take over the world

by