Inside NASA's daring mission to touch the sun

NASA's insane mission to 'touch the sun'

The Parker Solar Probe mission was first announced in 2009, and the exceptional, extreme spacecraft was built by Johns Hopkins University. It contains an impressive "cutting-edge" heat shield, which allows it to get closer to the sun than any other object before it.

Come with us on a journey to high-five the sun!*



*Don't actually try to high-five the sun -- just enjoy these wonderful images of NASA's most extreme spacecraft.