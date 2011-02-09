INQ Cloud Touch is the Facebook and Spotify phone

CNET también está disponible en español.

The INQ Cloud Touch is a budget smart phone whose Spotify and Facebook features make it stand out from the rest of the low-cost Android crowd.

Don't get us wrong, we love Android 2.2 Froyo and its range of powerful features, from Google Maps and Gmail, to acting as a wireless hotspot for your other gadgets. It even supports Flash in the Web browser, so you don't miss out on videos or sites that use Flash for navigation.

But the Cloud Touch has added a special sprinkling of Spotify, which replaces the uninspiring Android music player on the phone. There's even a dedicated media key on the side to launch the player.

Unlike Spotify on the iPhone, you don't have to buy a subscription to the streaming music service to use it. If you do have one, you can stream infinite tunes, but if you don't have a subscription, you can use the app just to listen to songs you already own, since Spotify also syncs with your own MP3 collection. It even syncs automatically over Wi-Fi with your home computer when you're on the same wireless network.

The Cloud Touch also sports a suite of Facebook widgets that turn the main home screen into a veritable Faceworld. These include shortcuts to your most contacted friends, and there are updated automatically by Facebook's own social-graph data -- or you can set them manually.

The Cloud Touch is coming to various networks in April, from free on a £20-per-month contract. To see more of its Facebook-friendly features, click through the gallery above.

Caption by /
The Cloud Touch serves up your favourite people's Facebook profiles in big, bold form in its Facebook app.
Caption by /
The Spotify app syncs with your own music library over Wi-Fi, and you can also stream music you don't own, if you have a Spotify Premium subscription.
Caption by /
We like the idea of the innovative Spotify player, but you can also switch back to using the default Android music app if you prefer it.
Caption by /
A button on the side launches an info screen with shortcuts and settings, so Wi-Fi and other features can be turned on and off quickly.
Caption by /
Underneath, the Cloud Touch is still an Android phone, and it's got several home screens you can fill up with shortcuts and widgets.
Caption by /
The INQ Cloud Touch also comes in white, as well as black and red.
Caption by /
A 5-megapixel camera cavorts on the back of the Cloud Touch.
Caption by /
Because of its rounded form, the Cloud Touch isn't the thinnest phone in the world, but it's comfy to hold.
Caption by /
A 3.5mm headphone jack on the top means you can use any cans with the Cloud Touch.
Caption by /
INQ Cloud Touch is the Facebook and Spotify phone

