INQ Cloud Touch is the Facebook and Spotify phone

The INQ Cloud Touch is a budget smart phone whose Spotify and Facebook features make it stand out from the rest of the low-cost Android crowd.
Don't get us wrong, we love Android 2.2 Froyo and its range of powerful features, from Google Maps and Gmail, to acting as a wireless hotspot for your other gadgets. It even supports Flash in the Web browser, so you don't miss out on videos or sites that use Flash for navigation.
But the Cloud Touch has added a special sprinkling of Spotify, which replaces the uninspiring Android music player on the phone. There's even a dedicated media key on the side to launch the player.
Unlike Spotify on the iPhone, you don't have to buy a subscription to the streaming music service to use it. If you do have one, you can stream infinite tunes, but if you don't have a subscription, you can use the app just to listen to songs you already own, since Spotify also syncs with your own MP3 collection. It even syncs automatically over Wi-Fi with your home computer when you're on the same wireless network.
The Cloud Touch also sports a suite of Facebook widgets that turn the main home screen into a veritable Faceworld. These include shortcuts to your most contacted friends, and there are updated automatically by Facebook's own social-graph data -- or you can set them manually.
The Cloud Touch is coming to various networks in April, from free on a £20-per-month contract. To see more of its Facebook-friendly features, click through the gallery above.