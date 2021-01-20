Inauguration Day of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in pictures

US President-elect Joe Biden delivers his inauguration address on the West Front of the US Capitol on Jan. 20. Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Joe Biden is sworn in as US president, while wife Jill Biden looks on.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts administers the oath of office.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president of the United States, with husband Doug Emhoff at her side.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Kamala Harris is sworn in as US vice president.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem at the inauguration of Joe Biden.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Guests attend the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the US Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. During the inauguration ceremony, Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Flags line the National Mall before the start of the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Jan. 20.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Members of the National Guard gather near the US Capitol before the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
US President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden arrive at Biden's inauguration on the West Front of the US Capitol.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive to Biden's inauguration.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the US Capitol.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at the inauguration.
Getty Images
Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence arrive. President Donald Trump didn't attend.
Getty Images
Former President Barrack Obama and wife Michelle Obama arrive.
Getty Images
Former President George Bush and wife Laura Bush arrive.
Getty Images
Former President Bill Clinton and wife Hillary Clinton arrive.
Screenshot/CNET
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
