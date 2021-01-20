Inauguration Day of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in pictures

Take a look at scenes from the swearing in of the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden, and his vice president, Kamala Harris.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his inauguration address
US President-elect Joe Biden delivers his inauguration address on the West Front of the US Capitol on Jan. 20. Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.

Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. President
Joe Biden is sworn in as US president, while wife Jill Biden looks on. 

Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. President by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts
Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts administers the oath of office.

Kamala Harris is sworn in as Vice President of the United States
Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president of the United States, with husband Doug Emhoff at her side.

Kamala Harris is sworn is as U.S. Vice President
Kamala Harris is sworn in as US vice president. 

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem at the inauguration of Joe Biden. 

Guests attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol
Guests attend the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the US Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. During the inauguration ceremony, Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. 

Flags at the Biden/Harris inauguration
Flags line the National Mall before the start of the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Jan. 20. 

Members of the National Guard gather near the U.S. Capitol
Members of the National Guard gather near the US Capitol before the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. 

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive
US President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden arrive at Biden's inauguration on the West Front of the US Capitol.

President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive to Biden's inauguration. 

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during the inauguration
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the US Capitol. 

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden
President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at the inauguration. 

Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence arrive. President Donald Trump didn't attend.

Former President Barrack Obama and wife Michelle Obama arrive.

Former President George Bush and wife Laura Bush arrive.

Former President Bill Clinton and wife Hillary Clinton arrive.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Jennifer Lopez looks on during the inauguration.

