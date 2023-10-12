X

Immerse Yourself in the Google-y Vibes of the Google Visitor Experience

Shop, eat and play at Google's new tech-tourist destination.

1 of 17 James Martin/CNET

Google's Gradient Canopy

Starting Thursday, you, too, can get to be a Googler. 

The Google Visitor Experience in Mountain View, California, is a true tech-tourist destination, where you can enjoy all the perks of hanging out at Google's HQ. 

There's a cafe, community event and arts space and even a Google retail store. The Google Visitor Experience is now open to the public. 

2 of 17 James Martin/CNET

The Google Store in Mountain View, California.

3 of 17 James Martin/CNET

Google Store.

4 of 17 James Martin/CNET

While shopping for the best in Google memorabilia, you can pick up a hat, a pair of socks, a basketball, T-shirts, mugs and more.

5 of 17 James Martin/CNET

Rick Osterloh, senior vice president overseeing Google's Devices & Services, takes a stroll through the new Google Store in Mountain View, California, on Wednesday.

6 of 17 James Martin/CNET

Get up close with the new Pixel 8 Pro and Watch 2 and Pixel Buds Pro at the Google Store.

7 of 17 James Martin/CNET

Products in the Google Store in Mountain View, California.

8 of 17 James Martin/CNET

Yep, there's even a mini Google rainbow bike that you can buy.

google-retail-store-mountain-view-the-google-experience-4188
9 of 17

The Moment Marketplace Tiny Object Pop-Up Shop will be an ever-changing art marketplace.

10 of 17 James Martin/CNET

See the ever-expanding architecture of the Google ecosystem at the Google Store in Mountain View, California.

11 of 17 James Martin/CNET

The Wall of Phones.

12 of 17 James Martin/CNET

Shopping for the Pixel 8 Pro at the Google Store in Mountain View, California.

13 of 17 James Martin/CNET

Get all your souvenir schwag at the Google Store in Mountain View, California.

14 of 17 James Martin/CNET

Different lengths of wood extending from the wall create a cozy and creative vibe.

15 of 17 James Martin/CNET

Join an event at The Huddle community event space.

16 of 17 James Martin/CNET

Grab a bite to eat at the Google Cafe, open to the public.

17 of 17 James Martin/CNET

The Google Visitor Experience in Mountain View, California, is now officially open.

