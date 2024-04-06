I'm Blown Away by These Photos I Took on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi's flagship 14 Ultra impressed me in a number of ways, from its great performance to its vivid display. But it's the camera that's the main reason to buy this phone.

It packs a main image sensor that's much bigger than those found on the iPhone 15 Pro Max or Galaxy S24 Ultra, which together with a wide, variable aperture and Leica-engineered optics, allows this phone to take some of the best images I've ever taken on a phone.

I've taken almost 2,000 images with the phone so far as part of my testing, so click through this gallery to see some of my favorite examples.