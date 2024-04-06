X

I'm Blown Away by These Photos I Took on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra

It's a truly impressive camera phone.

Andrew Lanxon
Andrew is CNET's go-to guy for product coverage and lead photographer for Europe. When not testing the latest phones, he can normally be found with his camera in hand, behind his drums or eating his stash of home-cooked food. Sometimes all at once.
See full bio
Andrew Lanxon
A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
1 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Xiaomi's flagship 14 Ultra impressed me in a number of ways, from its great performance to its vivid display. But it's the camera that's the main reason to buy this phone.

It packs a main image sensor that's much bigger than those found on the iPhone 15 Pro Max or Galaxy S24 Ultra, which together with a wide, variable aperture and Leica-engineered optics, allows this phone to take some of the best images I've ever taken on a phone. 

I've taken almost 2,000 images with the phone so far as part of my testing, so click through this gallery to see some of my favorite examples. 

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
2 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

While the camera takes great photos in the auto mode, I usually shot in Pro mode in both DNG raw and JPEG, with a high contrast Leica black and white effect applied. 

This is a straight-out-of-camera (SOOC) JPEG and I love the deep contrast and pin-sharp details. 

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
3 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Another SOOC JPEG with impressive clarity and great shadows.

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
4 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

I do a lot of street photography, usually in black and white, and I loved using the Xiaomi phone just as I would my usual camera. It locks focus quickly and lets me capture moments before they pass me by. 

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
5 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Shooting in both raw and JPEG means I get a great-looking black and white shot right out of the camera.

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
6 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

I can revert the raw file back to color and process it just like I would a raw image from a standalone camera.

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
7 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The raw files have impressive dynamic range, too. I was concerned that the bright highlights here might be overexposed.

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
8 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

But I easily pulled them back and adjusted the exposure overall to create the image here. 

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
9 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The sky looked very blown-out here, and I was sure this image was destined for the recycle bin.

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
10 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

But no, the massive image sensor on the phone provides such a big dynamic range that I was able to rescue all the detail.

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
11 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

This shot, on the other hand, was far too underexposed, with the figures being totally lost in shadow. 

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
12 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

But the raw gave me so much scope to lift those shadows, bringing the roller skater out of the darkness, while still ensuring the bright sky in the background didn't become overexposed. 

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
13 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

I edited this raw file in Lightroom to drop the shadows to create this moody shot with just a sliver of light catching the figures in the foreground. 

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
14 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

And here I edited the raw using the same color-grading tools I would with my regular camera.

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
15 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

This wide-angle shot contains both very bright skies and shadowy areas inside the bus, but I've been able to edit the raw files to create a much more balanced scene. 

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
16 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

I loved capturing this moment of the person shielding their eyes from the sun. 

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
17 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

I used the zoom lens here, shooting in black and white to capture this thoughtful moment.

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
18 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

This person was happy to pose with their dog and I was happy to take their photo. 

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
19 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The phone has two optical zoom lenses, both of which have 50MP sensors. This was taken with the 3.2x lens and it's packed with detail. 

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
20 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

With the 5x lens, things still look pin sharp. 

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
21 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

I digitally zoomed in further to 10x and this image still looks amazing. 

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
22 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The 5x zoom really helped focus my composition here.

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
23 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

And the zoom also let me compress this scene to focus more on the moon over London's city center.

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
24 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The ultrawide lens (again, 50MP) has done a solid job here of capturing this difficult, high-contrast scene.

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
25 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

And I love the wide look in black and white here, with great shadows and highlights throughout. 

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
26 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

I didn't use the zoom lens here, but instead cropped in later on the main lens to focus the scene on this person carrying flowers. Despite cropping into only a small portion of the full image, there's still loads of detail. 

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
27 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

At night, the camera's auto mode can take beautiful shots. 

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
28 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The big sensor and wide aperture helps keep noise levels down. 

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
29 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

But again I prefer switching to pro mode and going with a black and white look. By stopping the aperture down to around f/3, the phone has been able to capture these starbursts around the lights, which is something I've only ever been able to achieve on a regular camera with a lens set to around f/11.

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
30 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

I'm seriously impressed with how these night time images look.

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
31 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

This SOOC JPEG is dark and moody and I love it.

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
32 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The raw file looks pretty decent without any editing.

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
33 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

But a bit of time in Lightroom and I've been able to transform it, brighting the scene and adjusting the color balance overall. I'm so impressed at how much information is contained in the raw files -- I can edit them in just the same way I would with shots form my regular camera, without worrying about losing information.

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
34 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Again, this unprocessed raw is a little on the drab side.

A photo from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
35 of 35 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

But it's given me a great base to bring the image back to life like this. 

More Galleries

My Favorite Shots From the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera
A houseplant

My Favorite Shots From the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera

20 Photos
Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra
magic-v2-2024-foldable-1383

Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra

10 Photos
The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Looks Sweet in Aluminum
Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Looks Sweet in Aluminum

23 Photos
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design
The Galaxy S24 Ultra in multiple colors

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design

23 Photos
I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites
img-0368.jpg

I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites

34 Photos
17 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Should Definitely Know About
Invitation for the Apple September iPhone 15 event

17 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Should Definitely Know About

18 Photos
AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?
img-1599-2.jpg

AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?

17 Photos