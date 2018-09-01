IFA 2018's quirky and cool gadgets

The Tenuto is the latest vibrator from sex toy designer MysteryVibe. "It's a wearable vibrator for penises," MysteryVibe CEO Soumyadib Rakshit told me at the company's booth. "This bit tickles the balls."
At that point, I wondered when I'd be mature enough to resist a childish smirk at two grown-ups talking about balls. I'm definitely not there yet.
The Tenuto is due to go on sale in October for $115.
Are you sometimes flummoxed as to whether you need to change your baby's diaper? The Opro9 SmartDiaper is here for you. Fix the app-connected silicone band to the outside of a diaper, and the sensor within will measure humidity and temperature, letting you know immediately when it needs to be changed.
According to Opro9, this helps prevent wasteful diaper changes and nappy rash. The SmartDiaper comes in two different sizes, for babies and toddlers, as well as an adult size to help caregivers support the elderly or sick.
OlloClip's neat snap-on lenses are now available for almost any smartphone. Instead of having to fit exactly to an iPhone or Galaxy phone, the new clip can be fixed like a clothes peg over any phone camera lens.
If you don't like waking up to a raucous alarm each morning, then maybe the Sensorwake 2 alarm clock from Bescent is more your thing. Using a variety of pods, you can wake up to a different aroma, such as fresh coffee. Lovely.
"Extreme!" say the banners around this booth for action cameras. And what's more extreme than a man in socks and a tucked-in black shirt rapping loudly at a German tech conference? Nothing, that's what.
At its press conference, LG showed off the Angelegs exoskeleton by one of its partner firms. The legs are designed to help with rehabilitation, but they apparently can also give you the power to launch a free kick like Ronaldo (or hoof a giant football into a crowd of people). Nice.