More stars. More galaxies. More data on exoplanets. Deeper into the history of the universe.

The James Webb Space Telescope rocked astronomy with its first major image release on July 11, 2022. Comparisons between Hubble Space Telescope and Webb views of the same cosmic targets show just have far we've come.

Webb launched over three decades after Hubble and represents the advancements in space telescope technology that have happened over that time. Webb is not here to steal Hubble's thunder. It's here to see the universe in a new way.

This is what the James Webb Space Telescope looked like during a test deployment of its primary mirror in March 2020. We don't have any glorious space shots of Webb out in orbit. This mirror selfie will have to suffice. The telescope -- the subject of a controversy over its name -- uses a collection of gold-plated hexagonal mirrors and sees the universe in infrared light.